WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W
L
Pct
GB
x-Chicago
25
10
.714
—
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|25
|10
|.714
|—
|x-Connecticut
|24
|11
|.686
|1
|x-Washington
|21
|14
|.600
|4
|New York
|15
|20
|.429
|10
|Atlanta
|14
|21
|.400
|11
|Indiana
|5
|30
|.143
|20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|25
|10
|.714
|—
|x-Seattle
|22
|13
|.629
|3
|x-Dallas
|17
|18
|.486
|8
|Phoenix
|15
|20
|.429
|10
|Minnesota
|14
|21
|.400
|11
|Los Angeles
|13
|22
|.371
|12
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Friday’s Games
Washington 82, Indiana 70
New York 80, Atlanta 70
Seattle 96, Minnesota 69
Phoenix 86, Dallas 74
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
