WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 25 10 .714
x-Connecticut 24 11 .686 1
x-Washington 21 14 .600 4
New York 15 20 .429 10
Atlanta 14 21 .400 11
Indiana 5 30 .143 20

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 25 10 .714
x-Seattle 22 13 .629 3
x-Dallas 17 18 .486 8
Phoenix 15 20 .429 10
Minnesota 14 21 .400 11
Los Angeles 13 22 .371 12

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Friday’s Games

Washington 82, Indiana 70

New York 80, Atlanta 70

Seattle 96, Minnesota 69

Phoenix 86, Dallas 74

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

