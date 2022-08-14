On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
August 14, 2022 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W
L
Pct
GB

x-Chicago
25
10
.714

        Insight by Tableau: That, say federal data chiefs, is a top priority as they seek to establish data-centric...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 25 10 .714
x-Connecticut 25 11 .694 ½
x-Washington 21 14 .600 4
x-New York 16 20 .444
Atlanta 14 22 .389 11½
Indiana 5 30 .143 20

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 25 10 .714
x-Seattle 22 13 .629 3
x-Dallas 17 18 .486 8
x-Phoenix 15 20 .429 10
Minnesota 14 22 .389 11½
Los Angeles 13 22 .371 12

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

Sunday’s Games

New York 87, Atlanta 83

Connecticut 90, Minnesota 83

Indiana at Washington, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

        Read more: Sports News

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News