WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 26 10 .722
x-Connecticut 25 11 .694 1
x-Washington 22 14 .611 4
x-New York 16 20 .444 10
Atlanta 14 22 .389 12
Indiana 5 31 .139 21

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 26 10 .722
x-Seattle 22 14 .611 4
x-Dallas 18 18 .500 8
x-Phoenix 15 21 .417 11
Minnesota 14 22 .389 12
Los Angeles 13 23 .361 13

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Sunday’s Games

New York 87, Atlanta 83

Las Vegas 109, Seattle 100

Washington 95, Indiana 83

Chicago 82, Phoenix 67

Dallas 116, Los Angeles 88

Connecticut 90, Minnesota 83

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

