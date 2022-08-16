On Air: Off The Shelf
WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
August 16, 2022
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 26 10 .722
x-Connecticut 25 11 .694 1
x-Washington 22 14 .611 4
x-New York 16 20 .444 10
Atlanta 14 22 .389 12
Indiana 5 31 .139 21

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 26 10 .722
x-Seattle 22 14 .611 4
x-Dallas 18 18 .500 8
x-Phoenix 15 21 .417 11
Minnesota 14 22 .389 12
Los Angeles 13 23 .361 13

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Thursday’s Games

Dallas at Connecticut, 8 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Top Stories