On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wolves break transfer record to sign Nunes for $45.8M

The Associated Press
August 18, 2022 7:46 am
1 min read
      

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton broke the club’s transfer record to sign Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon for an initial 45 million euros ($45.8 million) on Thursday.

The fee eclipses the 35 million pounds (then $45 million) that Wolves paid Porto for Fabio Silva — a striker now on loan at Anderlecht — in 2020.

The Brazil-born Nunes, who has joined on a five-year deal, is set to play at the World Cup...

READ MORE

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton broke the club’s transfer record to sign Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon for an initial 45 million euros ($45.8 million) on Thursday.

The fee eclipses the 35 million pounds (then $45 million) that Wolves paid Porto for Fabio Silva — a striker now on loan at Anderlecht — in 2020.

The Brazil-born Nunes, who has joined on a five-year deal, is set to play at the World Cup in Qatar after making his Portugal debut last year. He has played eight times for the country, scoring one goal.

“Matheus has had two excellent seasons at the top level in Portugal with Sporting and is widely regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in world football,” Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said, “so we are thrilled that he has chosen the Premier League and Wolves as the next step in what we hope will be a fantastic career.”

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Nunes is Wolves manager Bruno Lage’s third signing of this transfer window, following deals for Portugal forward Goncalo Guedes from Valencia and Ireland defender Nathan Collins from relegated Burnley.

Other Portugal internationals in Wolves’ squad include Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Nelson Semedo and Pedro Neto.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|24 Davis-Monthan AFB Tech Expo
8|24 HashiCorp Dev(H)Ops User Group
8|24 Top 5 Zero Trust Practices to Stop...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories