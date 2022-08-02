WTA BCR Iasi Open Results

Tuesday
At Baza Sportiva Ciric
Iasi, Romania
Purse: $115,000
Surface: Red clay
IASI, ROMANIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from BCR Iasi Open at Baza Sportiva Ciric (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Anastasia Zakharova, Russia, def. Andreea Prisacariu, Romania, 6-0, 6-3.
Maja Chwalinska, Poland, def. Dea Herdzelas, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-2, 6-1.
Reka Luca Jani, Hungary, def. Briana Szabo, Romania, 6-1, 6-2.
Rebeka Masarova, Spain, def. Olivia Tjandramulia, Australia, 6-0, 6-0.
