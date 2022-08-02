WTA BCR Iasi Open Results

Tuesday

At Baza Sportiva Ciric

Iasi, Romania

Purse: $115,000

Surface: Red clay

IASI, ROMANIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from BCR Iasi Open at Baza Sportiva Ciric (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Anastasia Zakharova, Russia, def. Andreea Prisacariu, Romania, 6-0, 6-3.

Maja Chwalinska, Poland, def. Dea Herdzelas, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-2, 6-1.

Reka Luca Jani, Hungary, def. Briana Szabo, Romania, 6-1, 6-2.

Rebeka Masarova, Spain, def. Olivia Tjandramulia, Australia, 6-0, 6-0.

