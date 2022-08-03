On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
WTA BCR Iasi Open Results

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 7:15 am
Wednesday
At Baza Sportiva Ciric
Iasi, Romania
Purse: $115,000
Surface: Red clay
IASI, ROMANIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from BCR Iasi Open at Baza Sportiva Ciric (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16

Darya Astakhova, Russia, def. Cristina Dinu, Romania, 6-2, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles
Round of 16

Miriam Bianca Bulgaru and Ilona Georgiana Ghioroaie, Romania, def. Gabriela Lee and Oana Georgeta Simion, Romania, walkover.

Despina Papamichail, Greece, and Andrea Lazaro Garcia, Spain, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu and Irina Bara, Romania, walkover.

Top Stories