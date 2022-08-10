WTA National Bank Open Results

Wednesday
At Aviva Centre Stadium
Toronto
Purse: $2,527,250
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
TORONTO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from National Bank Open at Aviva Centre Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Karolina Pliskova (14), Czech Republic, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 6-1, 6-1.
Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 6-3, 7-5.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 32
Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, 6-2, 2-6, 10-7.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.