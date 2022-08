WTA Tennis in the Land Results

Wednesday

At Flats West Bank

Cleveland

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Tennis in the Land at Flats West Bank (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Madison Brengle, United States, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (3), Russia, 3-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Hao-Ching Chan (3), Taiwan, def. Marcela Zacarias, Mexico, and Francesca Di Lorenzo, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

