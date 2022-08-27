WTA Tennis in the Land Results

Saturday
At Flats West Bank
Cleveland
Purse: $251,750
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
CLEVELAND (AP) _ Results Saturday from Tennis in the Land at Flats West Bank (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Championship
Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich (7), Belarus, 6-1, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Anna Danilina (4), Kazakhstan, def. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, walkover.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.