WTA Tennis in the Land Results

Saturday

At Flats West Bank

Cleveland

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Results Saturday from Tennis in the Land at Flats West Bank (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Championship

Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich (7), Belarus, 6-1, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Anna Danilina (4), Kazakhstan, def. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, walkover.

