WTA Tennis in the Land Results

Sunday
At Flats West Bank
Cleveland
Purse: $251,750
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
CLEVELAND (AP) _ Results Sunday from Tennis in the Land at Flats West Bank (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Qualification
Harmony Tan (2), France, def. Jessie Aney, United States, 7-5, 6-4.
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Irina-Camelia Begu (5), Romania, def. Peyton Stearns, United States, 6-4, 6-3.
Aliaksandra Sasnovich (7), Belarus, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 6-1.
