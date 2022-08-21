On Air: This Just In!
WTA Tennis in the Land Results

The Associated Press
August 21, 2022 4:38 pm
< a min read
      

Sunday

At Flats West Bank

Cleveland

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Results Sunday from Tennis in the Land at Flats West Bank (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Harmony Tan (2), France, def. Jessie Aney, United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Irina-Camelia Begu (5), Romania, def. Peyton Stearns, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich (7), Belarus, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

