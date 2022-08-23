Yankees bring 1-0 series advantage over Mets into game 2

New York Mets (79-45, first in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (75-48, first in the AL East) New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (10-3, 3.36 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Yankees: Frankie Montas (4-10, 3.87 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -123, Mets +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees face the New York Mets, leading the series 1-0.

New York has gone 44-20 at home and 75-48 overall. The Yankees have a 43-11 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York has gone 39-26 in road games and 79-45 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams square off Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rizzo has 19 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 68 RBI while hitting .221 for the Yankees. Andrew Benintendi is 10-for-35 with four doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 23 doubles and 30 home runs while hitting .268 for the Mets. Mark Canha is 11-for-28 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .197 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Mets: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clay Holmes: 15-Day IL (back), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Eduardo Escobar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Taijuan Walker: day-to-day (back), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (side), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

