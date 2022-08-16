Yankees host the Rays on home losing streak

Tampa Bay Rays (61-53, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (72-44, first in the AL East) New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (4-3, 2.56 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (9-3, 2.67 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 125 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -173, Rays +146; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Tampa Bay Rays (61-53, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (72-44, first in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (4-3, 2.56 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (9-3, 2.67 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -173, Rays +146; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the Tampa Bay Rays looking to end a three-game home skid.

New York is 41-16 in home games and 72-44 overall. The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .242.

Tampa Bay is 26-31 in road games and 61-53 overall. The Rays have gone 29-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Yankees have a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads New York with 46 home runs while slugging .674. DJ LeMahieu is 6-for-35 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 22 doubles and six home runs while hitting .272 for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 11-for-36 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 2-8, .212 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Rays: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Yankees: DJ LeMahieu: day-to-day (toe), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Harold Ramirez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.