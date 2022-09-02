On Air: Cyber Chat
2 Russians, 2 Chinese reach Pan Pacific Open semifinals

The Associated Press
September 23, 2022 10:06 am
< a min read
      

TOKYO (AP) — Two players from Russia and two from China advanced to the semifinals of the Pan Pacific Open on Friday.

Liudmila Samsonova eliminated 2017 Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals and will next face Zhang Shuai. Zhang defeated Petra Martic 7-5, 6-2.

Samsonova also beat current Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the first round.

“I’m still working on my technique but most of all my mental game,” Samsonova said. “I...

“I’m still working on my technique but most of all my mental game,” Samsonova said. “I think I’ve grown up on that part and my team has been amazing. They’ve really helped me to improve.”

Veronika Kudermetova, the highest seeded player remaining at No. 4, beat Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-7 (4), 7-6 (8), 6-1 to advance. She will take on 19-year-old Zheng Qinwen in the semifinals.

Zheng defeated American player Claire Liu 6-4, 7-5.

___

