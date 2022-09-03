Alcarez, Brooksby seek 4th round again; Nadal plays on Day 6

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY Carlos Alcaraz, 19, tries to become the youngest man to reach the fourth round in consecutive U.S. Open since Pete Sampras in 1989 and ‘90. Standing in the way of the No. 3 seed is Jenson Brooksby, another young player trying to back up a surprising run from a year ago. Alcaraz reached the quarterfinals last year at 18. Brooksby was 20 last year when he went to... READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY

Carlos Alcaraz, 19, tries to become the youngest man to reach the fourth round in consecutive U.S. Open since Pete Sampras in 1989 and ‘90. Standing in the way of the No. 3 seed is Jenson Brooksby, another young player trying to back up a surprising run from a year ago. Alcaraz reached the quarterfinals last year at 18. Brooksby was 20 last year when he went to the fourth round, where Novak Djokovic eliminated him in four sets. The American upset No. 25 Borna Coric in the third round. Later Saturday, Rafael Nadal takes a 17-0 record against Richard Gasquet into their night match, while No. 19 seed Danielle Collins and Alizé Cornet meet after they knocked out the last two U.S. Open champions in the first round. Collins beat two-time winner Naomi Osaka, while Cornet ended Emma Raducanu’s title defense. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek is also in night action against American Lauren Davis.

SATURDAY’S FORECAST

Sunny. High of 81 degrees Fahrenheit (27 Celsius).

FRIDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s Third Round: Ajla Tomljanovic beat Serena Williams 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1; No. 5 Ons Jabeur beat No. 31 Shelby Rogers 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; No. 12 Coco Gauff beat No. 20 Madison Keys 6-2, 6-3; No. 17 Caroline Garcia beat Bianca Andreescu 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s Third Round: No. 5 Casper Ruud beat No. 29 Tommy Paul 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-0; No. 12 Pablo Carreño Busta beat No. 18 Alex de Minaur 6-1, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (5); No. 13 Matteo Berrettini beat Andy Murray 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-3; No. 23 Nick Kyrgios beat J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-2, 6-3; No. 27 Karen Khachanov beat Jack Draper 6-3, 4-6, 6-5 (retired).

STAT OF THE DAY

0 — Former U.S. Open women’s champions remaining after three rounds following losses by six-time champion Serena Williams and 2019 winner Bianca Andreescu.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I just thought she would beat me, so the pressure wasn’t on me. She’s Serena.” — Ajla Tomljanovic, on how she handled the pressure of playing Serena Williams.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.