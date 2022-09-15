Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

All-WNBA Teams, List

The Associated Press
September 15, 2022 9:12 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2022 All-WNBA teams with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

First Team

A’ja Wilsoon, Las Vegas (56) 280; Breanna Stewart, Seattle (56) 280; Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas (50) 265; Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix (21) 183; Candace Parker (24) 183.

Second Team

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut (20) 175; Sabrina Ionescu, New York (15) 168; Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles, (9) 141; Jonquel Jones, Connecticut (12) 126; Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota (1) 65.

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss with agency and industry leaders how effective data management plays an important role..

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|22 Michigan Digital Government Summit
9|22 DevSecOps Bootcamp
9|22 The Year Cybersecurity Went Prime Time:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories