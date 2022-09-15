All-WNBA Teams, List

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2022 All-WNBA teams with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
A’ja Wilsoon, Las Vegas (56) 280; Breanna Stewart, Seattle (56) 280; Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas (50) 265; Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix (21) 183; Candace Parker (24) 183.
Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut (20) 175; Sabrina Ionescu, New York (15) 168; Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles, (9) 141; Jonquel Jones, Connecticut (12) 126; Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota (1) 65.
