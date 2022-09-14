Almada scores, Gudino earns shutout as Atlanta beats Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Thiago Almada scored in the 72nd minute and Raul Gudino stopped three shots as Atlanta United earned a 1-0 victory over Orlando City on Wednesday night.

Pedro Gallese saved three shots for Orlando.

Both teams play on Saturday. Atlanta (10-12-9) hosts the Philadelphia Union, while Orlando (12-12-6) hosts Toronto.

