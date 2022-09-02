Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
September 2, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
79
52
.603
_

        Insight by Zscaler: Cultural change may be one of the bigger challenges of shifting your cybersecurity model...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 79 52 .603 _
Tampa Bay 72 57 .558 6
Toronto 71 59 .546
Baltimore 70 61 .534 9
Boston 65 68 .489 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 68 62 .523 _
Minnesota 67 62 .519 ½
Chicago 65 66 .496
Kansas City 53 79 .402 16
Detroit 50 81 .382 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 84 47 .641 _
Seattle 74 58 .561 10½
Texas 58 73 .443 26
Los Angeles 57 74 .435 27
Oakland 49 84 .368 36

___

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 7, Detroit 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 1

        Insight by KPMG: Agencies are embracing sustainability on multiple fronts as they work to mitigate climate risks and meet the administration’s environmental goals. This ebook takes a look at efforts across government to hit net-zero milestones and how OMB will measure success.

Washington 7, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Baltimore 3, Cleveland 0

Boston 9, Texas 8

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Oakland 2

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0

Seattle 6, Cleveland 1

Boston 9, Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas (TBD) at Boston (Bello 0-4), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 2-7) at Detroit (Pineda 2-6), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 9-7), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Richards 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 6:35 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Oakland (Oller 2-6) at Baltimore (Voth 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Mahle 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 11-8) at Cleveland (Curry 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 11-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 11-8), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 2:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|9 Understanding Your FEGLI Benefits
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories