All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|79
|52
|.603
|_
|Tampa Bay
|72
|57
|.558
|6
|Toronto
|71
|59
|.546
|7½
|Baltimore
|70
|61
|.534
|9
|Boston
|65
|68
|.489
|15
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|68
|62
|.523
|_
|Minnesota
|67
|62
|.519
|½
|Chicago
|65
|66
|.496
|3½
|Kansas City
|53
|79
|.402
|16
|Detroit
|50
|81
|.382
|18½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|84
|47
|.641
|_
|Seattle
|74
|58
|.561
|10½
|Texas
|58
|73
|.443
|26
|Los Angeles
|57
|74
|.435
|27
|Oakland
|49
|84
|.368
|36
___
Thursday’s Games
Seattle 7, Detroit 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 1
Washington 7, Oakland 5, 10 innings
Baltimore 3, Cleveland 0
Boston 9, Texas 8
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 5, Oakland 2
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0
Seattle 6, Cleveland 1
Boston 9, Texas 1
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas (TBD) at Boston (Bello 0-4), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 2-7) at Detroit (Pineda 2-6), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 9-7), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Richards 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 6:35 p.m.
Oakland (Oller 2-6) at Baltimore (Voth 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Mahle 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 11-8) at Cleveland (Curry 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 11-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 11-8), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 2:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
