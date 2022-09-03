All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|79
|53
|.598
|_
|Tampa Bay
|73
|57
|.562
|5
|Toronto
|71
|59
|.546
|7
|Baltimore
|70
|61
|.534
|8½
|Boston
|65
|68
|.489
|14½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|68
|62
|.523
|_
|Minnesota
|67
|63
|.515
|1
|Chicago
|66
|66
|.500
|3
|Kansas City
|53
|80
|.398
|16½
|Detroit
|51
|81
|.386
|18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|85
|47
|.644
|_
|Seattle
|74
|58
|.561
|11
|Texas
|58
|73
|.443
|26½
|Los Angeles
|57
|75
|.432
|28
|Oakland
|49
|84
|.368
|36½
___
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 5, Oakland 2
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0
Seattle 6, Cleveland 1
Detroit 5, Kansas City 4
Boston 9, Texas 1
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 0
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2
Saturday’s Games
Texas at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Toronto (Stripling 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11), 12:05 p.m.
Oakland (Martinez 3-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-5), 1:35 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 3-7) at Boston (Crawford 3-6), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (Manning 1-2), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-11) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-8), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 6-3) at Cleveland (Quantrill 11-5), 2:40 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 12-5) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-4), 4:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
