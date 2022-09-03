On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
September 3, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
79
53
.598
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 79 53 .598 _
Tampa Bay 73 57 .562 5
Toronto 71 59 .546 7
Baltimore 70 61 .534
Boston 65 68 .489 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 68 62 .523 _
Minnesota 67 63 .515 1
Chicago 66 66 .500 3
Kansas City 53 80 .398 16½
Detroit 51 81 .386 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 85 47 .644 _
Seattle 74 58 .561 11
Texas 58 73 .443 26½
Los Angeles 57 75 .432 28
Oakland 49 84 .368 36½

___

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Oakland 2

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0

Seattle 6, Cleveland 1

Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

Boston 9, Texas 1

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 0

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto (Stripling 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11), 12:05 p.m.

Oakland (Martinez 3-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-5), 1:35 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 3-7) at Boston (Crawford 3-6), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (Manning 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-11) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-8), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 6-3) at Cleveland (Quantrill 11-5), 2:40 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 12-5) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-4), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

