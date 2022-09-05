On Air: For Your Benefit
American League Glance

The Associated Press
September 5, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 80 54 .597 _
Tampa Bay 74 58 .561 5
Toronto 73 59 .553 6
Baltimore 71 62 .534
Boston 67 68 .496 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 68 64 .515 _
Minnesota 68 64 .515 _
Chicago 67 67 .500 2
Kansas City 55 80 .407 14½
Detroit 51 83 .381 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 86 48 .642 _
Seattle 76 58 .567 10
Texas 58 75 .436 27½
Los Angeles 58 76 .433 28
Oakland 50 85 .370 36½

___

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3

Oakland 5, Baltimore 0

Boston 5, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 6, Cleveland 3, 11 innings

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Hill 6-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-7), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (White 1-5) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 8-8) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-10), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 6-8) at Houston (Valdez 14-4), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Mayers 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at Oakland (Irvin 7-11), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 11-5), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

