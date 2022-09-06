Trending:
American League Glance

The Associated Press
September 6, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 81 54 .600 _
Tampa Bay 76 58 .567
Toronto 75 59 .560
Baltimore 71 64 .526 10
Boston 67 70 .489 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 69 64 .519 _
Minnesota 68 65 .511 1
Chicago 68 67 .504 2
Kansas City 55 81 .404 15½
Detroit 51 84 .378 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 87 48 .644 _
Seattle 76 59 .563 11
Los Angeles 59 76 .437 28
Texas 58 76 .433 28½
Oakland 50 85 .370 37

___

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2

Toronto 7, Baltimore 3, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3

Toronto 8, Baltimore 4, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 3, Seattle 2

Houston 1, Texas 0

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 10, Detroit 0

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Varland 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Strider 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 2-7) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-9), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-7), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Boston (Pivetta 9-10) at Tampa Bay (Springs 7-4), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 13-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Kansas City (Greinke 4-8), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Ragans 0-2) at Houston (Javier 8-9), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

