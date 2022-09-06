All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|81
|54
|.600
|_
|Tampa Bay
|76
|58
|.567
|4½
|Toronto
|75
|59
|.560
|5½
|Baltimore
|71
|64
|.526
|10
|Boston
|67
|70
|.489
|15
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|69
|64
|.519
|_
|Minnesota
|68
|65
|.511
|1
|Chicago
|68
|67
|.504
|2
|Kansas City
|55
|81
|.404
|15½
|Detroit
|51
|84
|.378
|19
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|87
|48
|.644
|_
|Seattle
|76
|59
|.563
|11
|Los Angeles
|59
|76
|.437
|28
|Texas
|58
|76
|.433
|28½
|Oakland
|50
|85
|.370
|37
___
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2
Toronto 7, Baltimore 3, 1st game
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3
Toronto 8, Baltimore 4, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox 3, Seattle 2
Houston 1, Texas 0
Cleveland 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 10, Detroit 0
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota (Varland 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Strider 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 3:37 p.m.
Detroit (Hutchison 2-7) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-9), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-7), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Boston (Pivetta 9-10) at Tampa Bay (Springs 7-4), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 13-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Kansas City (Greinke 4-8), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Ragans 0-2) at Houston (Javier 8-9), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
