All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|81
|54
|.600
|_
|Tampa Bay
|76
|58
|.567
|4½
|Toronto
|75
|60
|.556
|6
|Baltimore
|72
|64
|.529
|9½
|Boston
|67
|70
|.489
|15
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|70
|64
|.522
|_
|Minnesota
|68
|65
|.511
|1½
|Chicago
|68
|68
|.500
|3
|Kansas City
|55
|82
|.401
|16½
|Detroit
|51
|85
|.375
|20
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|87
|49
|.640
|_
|Seattle
|77
|59
|.566
|10
|Los Angeles
|60
|76
|.441
|27
|Texas
|59
|76
|.437
|27½
|Oakland
|50
|86
|.368
|37
___
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 9, Toronto 6
Texas 4, Houston 3
L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings
Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Atlanta 10, Oakland 9
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota (Gray 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-4), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 13-6) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
