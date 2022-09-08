On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
American League Glance

The Associated Press
September 8, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 83 54 .606 _
Tampa Bay 77 58 .570 5
Toronto 76 60 .559
Baltimore 72 65 .526 11
Boston 67 71 .486 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 70 65 .519 _
Chicago 69 68 .504 2
Minnesota 68 67 .504 2
Kansas City 56 82 .406 15½
Detroit 52 85 .380 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 88 49 .642 _
Seattle 77 60 .562 11
Los Angeles 60 77 .438 28
Texas 59 77 .434 28½
Oakland 50 87 .365 38

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Oakland 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 6

Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 4

Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0

Toronto 4, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 1, 2nd game

Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1

Houston 4, Texas 3, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Bello 1-4) at Baltimore (Voth 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-11), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 7-4) at Texas (Dunning 3-8), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 11-5) at Minnesota (Bundy 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Wentz 0-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-9), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 7-5) at Seattle (Ray 12-8), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Top Stories