On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
September 9, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
83
55
.601
_

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: A deadline to shift from paper to electronic records, as mandated by NARA...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 83 55 .601 _
Tampa Bay 77 58 .570
Toronto 76 60 .559 6
Baltimore 72 65 .526 10½
Boston 67 71 .486 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 70 65 .519 _
Chicago 70 68 .507
Minnesota 69 67 .507
Kansas City 56 82 .406 15½
Detroit 52 85 .380 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 88 49 .642 _
Seattle 77 60 .562 11
Los Angeles 60 77 .438 28
Texas 59 77 .434 28½
Oakland 50 88 .362 38½

___

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago White Sox 14, Oakland 2

        Insight by KPMG: Agencies are embracing sustainability on multiple fronts as they work to mitigate climate risks and meet the administration’s environmental goals. This ebook takes a look at efforts across government to hit net-zero milestones and how OMB will measure success.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 12-4), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-5) at Oakland (Martinez 4-3), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 10-1) at Baltimore (Lyles 10-9), 5:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 11-9) at Texas (Arihara 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 1-2) at Kansas City (Heasley 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 9-11) at Minnesota (Archer 2-7), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 11-8) at Houston (Urquidy 13-5), 7:15 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Atlanta (Fried 13-5) at Seattle (Kirby 6-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|15 Intelligence & National Security...
9|15 New and Updated: Top 20 Cyber Attacks...
9|15 Top 10 Things You Didn't Know...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories