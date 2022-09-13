All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|85
|56
|.603
|_
|Toronto
|79
|61
|.564
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|78
|61
|.561
|6
|Baltimore
|73
|67
|.521
|11½
|Boston
|69
|72
|.489
|16
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|74
|65
|.532
|_
|Chicago
|72
|69
|.511
|3
|Minnesota
|69
|70
|.496
|5
|Kansas City
|57
|84
|.404
|18
|Detroit
|54
|87
|.383
|21
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|91
|50
|.645
|_
|Seattle
|79
|61
|.564
|11½
|Los Angeles
|61
|80
|.433
|30
|Texas
|61
|80
|.433
|30
|Oakland
|51
|90
|.362
|40
Monday’s Games
Texas 3, Miami 2, 1st game
Cleveland 5, L.A. Angels 4
Houston 7, Detroit 0
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 2
Miami 10, Texas 6, 2nd game
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Houston (Javier 8-9) at Detroit (Wentz 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-9) at Cleveland (Quantrill 12-5), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 8-9) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-6), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 7-8) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 7-6) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-4) at Toronto (Stripling 7-4), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-12) at Boston (Bello 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 4-8) at Minnesota (Gray 7-4), 7:40 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 5-2) at Texas (Dunning 3-8), 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
