On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
September 14, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
86
56
.606
_

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 86 56 .606 _
Toronto 80 62 .563 6
Tampa Bay 79 62 .560
Baltimore 74 67 .525 11½
Boston 69 73 .486 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 75 65 .536 _
Chicago 73 69 .514 3
Minnesota 70 70 .500 5
Kansas City 57 85 .401 19
Detroit 54 88 .380 22

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 92 50 .648 _
Seattle 79 62 .560 12½
Texas 62 80 .437 30
Los Angeles 61 81 .430 31
Oakland 51 91 .359 41

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2, 1st game

Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 1

        Insight by Axonius: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Scott Maucione and guest Steve Wallace, chief technology officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency will discuss the IT landscape and asset management in the era of zero trust. In addition, Tom Kennedy, vice president at Axonius will provide an industry perspective.

Houston 6, Detroit 3

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2, 2nd game

Baltimore 4, Washington 3

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 6, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Colorado 2

Texas 8, Oakland 7

San Diego 2, Seattle 0

        Read more: Sports News

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 10-11), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5) at Toronto (Gausman 12-9), 3:07 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 4-10) at Minnesota (Bundy 8-7), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|20 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|20 Outwit. Outmaneuver. Outmatch.
9|20 Making E-Discovery Easier to Improve...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories