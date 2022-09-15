All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
87
56
.608
_
|Toronto
|81
|62
|.566
|6
|Tampa Bay
|79
|63
|.556
|7½
|Baltimore
|75
|67
|.528
|11½
|Boston
|69
|74
|.483
|18
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|76
|65
|.539
|_
|Chicago
|73
|70
|.510
|4
|Minnesota
|71
|70
|.504
|5
|Kansas City
|57
|86
|.399
|20
|Detroit
|54
|89
|.378
|23
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|93
|50
|.650
|_
|Seattle
|80
|62
|.563
|12½
|Texas
|62
|81
|.434
|31
|Los Angeles
|61
|82
|.427
|32
|Oakland
|52
|91
|.364
|41
___
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 5, L.A. Angels 3
Houston 2, Detroit 1
Colorado 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Seattle 6, San Diego 1
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1
Baltimore 6, Washington 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0
Oakland 8, Texas 7
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Voth 5-2) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Detroit (Manning 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 3-8) at Boston (Wacha 11-1), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (McKenzie 10-11), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 11-6) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-8), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-12) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Martinez 4-4) at Houston (Verlander 16-3), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
