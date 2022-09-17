On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
September 17, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 87 57 .604 _
Toronto 82 63 .566
Tampa Bay 80 64 .556 7
Baltimore 75 68 .524 11½
Boston 70 74 .486 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 78 66 .542 _
Chicago 74 71 .510
Minnesota 72 72 .500 6
Kansas City 57 88 .393 21½
Detroit 55 89 .382 23

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-Houston 95 50 .655 _
Seattle 80 63 .559 14
Texas 63 81 .438 31½
Los Angeles 62 82 .431 32½
Oakland 52 93 .359 43

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Friday’s Games

Toronto 6, Baltimore 3

Boston 2, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3

Texas 4, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings

Houston 5, Oakland 0

Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 7

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 1, 1st game

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Detroit (Hutchison 2-8), 12:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 6-8) at Tampa Bay (Springs 8-4), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-12) at Boston (Pivetta 9-11), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 7-5) at Toronto (Manoah 14-7), 1:37 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 11-8) at Cleveland (Morris 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-7) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 15-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 10-13) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 5-5), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

