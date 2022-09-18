On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
September 18, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
87
58
.600
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 87 58 .600 _
Toronto 83 63 .568
Tampa Bay 82 64 .562
Baltimore 75 69 .521 11½
Boston 70 75 .483 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 79 66 .545 _
Chicago 76 71 .517 4
Minnesota 72 73 .497 7
Kansas City 58 88 .397 21½
Detroit 55 91 .377 24½

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-Houston 95 51 .651 _
Seattle 80 64 .556 14
Los Angeles 63 82 .434 31½
Texas 63 83 .432 32
Oakland 53 93 .363 42

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 1, 1st game

Toronto 6, Baltimore 3

Kansas City 9, Boston 0

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 1

Oakland 8, Houston 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3, 11 innings

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6, 15 innings, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 11, Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3

Kansas City at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (Gray 8-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 12-5), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 12-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-7), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 12-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 3-10) at Baltimore (Wells 7-6), 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

