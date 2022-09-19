On Air: Business of Government Hour
American League Glance

The Associated Press
September 19, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
88
58
.603
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 88 58 .603 _
Toronto 83 64 .565
Tampa Bay 82 64 .562 6
Baltimore 76 69 .524 11½
Boston 71 75 .486 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 79 67 .541 _
Chicago 76 71 .517
Minnesota 73 73 .500 6
Kansas City 58 89 .395 21½
Detroit 55 91 .377 24

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-Houston 96 51 .653 _
Seattle 80 65 .552 15
Los Angeles 64 82 .438 31½
Texas 63 83 .432 32½
Oakland 53 94 .361 43

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 11, Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 5, Toronto 4

Boston 13, Kansas City 3

Houston 11, Oakland 2

N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 8

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 1

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Bello 1-6) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 9-9) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-5), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 6:45 p.m.

Detroit (Wentz 1-2) at Baltimore (Voth 5-2), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 10-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Mayers 1-1) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 8-7) at Kansas City (Greinke 4-9), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 7-5) at Oakland (Sears 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

