All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|89
|58
|.605
|_
|Toronto
|84
|64
|.568
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|82
|66
|.554
|7½
|Baltimore
|76
|71
|.517
|13
|Boston
|72
|75
|.490
|17
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|81
|67
|.547
|_
|Chicago
|76
|72
|.514
|5
|Minnesota
|73
|75
|.493
|8
|Kansas City
|59
|89
|.399
|22
|Detroit
|57
|91
|.385
|24
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|98
|51
|.658
|_
|Seattle
|81
|66
|.551
|16
|Los Angeles
|65
|83
|.439
|32½
|Texas
|63
|84
|.429
|34
|Oakland
|54
|94
|.365
|43½
x-clinched division
___
Tuesday’s Games
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0
Detroit 3, Baltimore 2
Boston 5, Cincinnati 3
Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11
N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 8
L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2
Kansas City 5, Minnesota 4
Cleveland 10, Chicago White Sox 7, 11 innings
Oakland 4, Seattle 1
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 7-6) at Texas (Pérez 12-6), 2:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Winder 4-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 3-8), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 7-4) at Oakland (Martinez 4-5), 3:37 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 17-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-7), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Hill 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 11-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-8), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
