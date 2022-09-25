Trending:
American League Glance

The Associated Press
September 25, 2022 10:01 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

z-New York
93
58
.616
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
z-New York 93 58 .616 _
Toronto 86 67 .562 8
Tampa Bay 84 69 .549 10
Baltimore 79 73 .520 14½
Boston 72 79 .477 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 86 67 .562 _
Chicago 76 77 .497 10
Minnesota 74 79 .484 12
Kansas City 63 90 .412 23
Detroit 60 92 .395 25½

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Houston 101 53 .656 _
Seattle 83 69 .546 17
Los Angeles 67 86 .438 33½
Texas 65 87 .428 35
Oakland 56 97 .366 44½

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 5

Oakland 10, N.Y. Mets 4

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 4, Texas 2

Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 4

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Seattle 6, Kansas City 5

Houston 11, Baltimore 10

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 6, Baltimore 3, 11 innings

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Cleveland 10, Texas 4

Kansas City 13, Seattle 12

L.A. Angels 10, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Mets 13, Oakland 4

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 6-3) at Toronto (Gausman 12-10), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 11-11) at Boston (Seabold 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

