All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|95
|59
|.617
|_
|Toronto
|87
|68
|.561
|8½
|Tampa Bay
|84
|69
|.549
|10½
|Baltimore
|80
|73
|.523
|14½
|Boston
|72
|81
|.471
|22½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|86
|67
|.562
|_
|Chicago
|76
|77
|.497
|10
|Minnesota
|74
|79
|.484
|12
|Kansas City
|63
|91
|.409
|23½
|Detroit
|61
|92
|.399
|25
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|101
|53
|.656
|_
|Seattle
|83
|69
|.546
|17
|Los Angeles
|67
|86
|.438
|33½
|Texas
|65
|87
|.428
|35
|Oakland
|56
|97
|.366
|44½
x-clinched division
___
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 14, Boston 8
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 4-11) at Detroit (Manning 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7) at Toronto (White 1-6), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 8-5) at Boston (Hill 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-9) at Minnesota (Winder 4-5), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Martinez 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 7-6), 9:38 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 12-6) at Seattle (Kirby 7-4), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
