Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
September 27, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

x-New York
95
59
.617
_

        Insight by Google: Granting access to, sharing and securing data in the cloud continues to challenge agencies...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-New York 95 59 .617 _
Toronto 87 68 .561
Tampa Bay 84 69 .549 10½
Baltimore 80 73 .523 14½
Boston 72 81 .471 22½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 86 67 .562 _
Chicago 76 77 .497 10
Minnesota 74 79 .484 12
Kansas City 63 91 .409 23½
Detroit 61 92 .399 25

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Houston 101 53 .656 _
Seattle 83 69 .546 17
Los Angeles 67 86 .438 33½
Texas 65 87 .428 35
Oakland 56 97 .366 44½

x-clinched division

___

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 14, Boston 8

        Insight by Sonatype: Agencies must consider security, user experience, culture and overall integration to create a successful software development process. Find out how three agencies overcame the challenges and moved to DevSecOps.

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 4-11) at Detroit (Manning 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7) at Toronto (White 1-6), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 8-5) at Boston (Hill 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-9) at Minnesota (Winder 4-5), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Oakland (Martinez 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 7-6), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 12-6) at Seattle (Kirby 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|4 Colorado Digital Government Summit
10|4 Headlines in Cybersecurity - What...
10|4 Zscaler Demo Desk
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories