American League Glance

The Associated Press
September 28, 2022 10:01 am
All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

x-New York
96
59
.619
_

W L Pct GB
x-New York 96 59 .619 _
Toronto 87 69 .558
Tampa Bay 85 70 .548 11
Baltimore 80 75 .516 16
Boston 74 81 .477 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 87 68 .561 _
Chicago 76 78 .494 10½
Minnesota 75 79 .487 11½
Kansas City 63 92 .406 24
Detroit 62 92 .403 24½

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Houston 102 53 .658 _
Seattle 83 70 .542 18
Los Angeles 68 86 .442 33½
Texas 66 87 .431 35
Oakland 56 98 .364 45½

x-clinched division

___

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Boston 13, Baltimore 9

Houston 10, Arizona 2

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3

Texas 5, Seattle 0

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

Boston 3, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Minnesota (Varland 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 4-8) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-5), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Baumann 1-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 14-5), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 9-12) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 14-8), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-7) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

