All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
x-New York
96
59
.619
_
|Toronto
|87
|69
|.558
|9½
|Tampa Bay
|85
|70
|.548
|11
|Baltimore
|80
|75
|.516
|16
|Boston
|74
|81
|.477
|22
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|87
|68
|.561
|_
|Chicago
|76
|78
|.494
|10½
|Minnesota
|75
|79
|.487
|11½
|Kansas City
|63
|92
|.406
|24
|Detroit
|62
|92
|.403
|24½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|102
|53
|.658
|_
|Seattle
|83
|70
|.542
|18
|Los Angeles
|68
|86
|.442
|33½
|Texas
|66
|87
|.431
|35
|Oakland
|56
|98
|.364
|45½
x-clinched division
___
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5, 11 innings
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Boston 13, Baltimore 9
Houston 10, Arizona 2
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3
Texas 5, Seattle 0
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings
Detroit 2, Kansas City 1
Boston 3, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Minnesota (Varland 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 4-8) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-5), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Baumann 1-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 14-5), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 9-12) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 14-8), 9:38 p.m.
Texas (Gray 7-7) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
