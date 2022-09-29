On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
September 29, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

x-New York
96
59
.619
_

        Insight by Primer AI: The new Chief Digital and AI Office has plans to make AI development...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-New York 96 59 .619 _
Toronto 87 69 .558
Tampa Bay 85 70 .548 11
Baltimore 80 75 .516 16
Boston 74 81 .477 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 87 68 .561 _
Chicago 76 79 .490 11
Minnesota 76 79 .490 11
Kansas City 63 92 .406 24
Detroit 62 92 .403 24½

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Houston 102 54 .654 _
Seattle 84 70 .545 17
Los Angeles 69 86 .445 32½
Texas 66 88 .429 35
Oakland 56 99 .361 45½

x-clinched division

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

        Insight by Primer AI: The new Chief Digital and AI Office has plans to make AI development and buying more agile at DoD. Get details on these efforts and also learn about use cases in the Army, the U.S. Special Operations Command and Veterans Affairs.

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

Boston 3, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Arizona 5, Houston 2, 10 innings

Seattle 3, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Voth 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 10-11) at Toronto (Manoah 15-7), 7:07 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Kansas City (Singer 10-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 12-8) at Detroit (Hutchison 3-9), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-7) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 6-9) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-7), 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (Darvish 16-7), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-6), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|5 govDelivery Advanced Package Training
10|5 Headlines in Cybersecurity - What...
10|5 DevNation Federal 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories