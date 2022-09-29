All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|96
|59
|.619
|_
|Toronto
|87
|69
|.558
|9½
|Tampa Bay
|85
|70
|.548
|11
|Baltimore
|80
|75
|.516
|16
|Boston
|74
|81
|.477
|22
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|87
|68
|.561
|_
|Chicago
|76
|79
|.490
|11
|Minnesota
|76
|79
|.490
|11
|Kansas City
|63
|92
|.406
|24
|Detroit
|62
|92
|.403
|24½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|102
|54
|.654
|_
|Seattle
|84
|70
|.545
|17
|Los Angeles
|69
|86
|.445
|32½
|Texas
|66
|88
|.429
|35
|Oakland
|56
|99
|.361
|45½
x-clinched division
___
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings
Detroit 2, Kansas City 1
Boston 3, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Arizona 5, Houston 2, 10 innings
Seattle 3, Texas 1
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Voth 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 10-11) at Toronto (Manoah 15-7), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 10-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 12-8) at Detroit (Hutchison 3-9), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-7) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 6-9) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-7), 9:38 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (Darvish 16-7), 9:40 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-6), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
