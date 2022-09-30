On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
American League Glance

The Associated Press
September 30, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

x-New York
96
59
.619
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-New York 96 59 .619 _
y-Toronto 87 69 .558
Tampa Bay 85 71 .545 11½
Baltimore 80 76 .513 16½
Boston 75 81 .481 21½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 88 68 .564 _
Chicago 77 79 .494 11
Minnesota 76 80 .487 12
Detroit 63 92 .406 24½
Kansas City 63 93 .404 25

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Houston 102 54 .654 _
Seattle 85 70 .548 16½
Los Angeles 70 86 .449 32
Texas 66 89 .426 35½
Oakland 56 100 .359 46

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 10, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Boston 5, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2

Seattle 10, Texas 9, 11 innings

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Voth 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 11-4), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Bello 2-7) at Toronto (Stripling 9-4), 3:07 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 6-3) at Seattle (Castillo 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-13) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 8-8) at Detroit (Hutchison 3-9), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-7) at Houston (Javier 10-9), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Ragans 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Top Stories