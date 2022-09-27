Trending:
Angels host the Athletics in first of 3-game series

The Associated Press
September 27, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Oakland Athletics (56-97, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (67-86, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (4-9, 4.43 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (6-9, 3.01 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -212, Athletics +177; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels open a three-game series at home against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

Los Angeles is 67-86 overall and 34-41 in home games. Angels pitchers have a collective 3.89 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Oakland has a 56-97 record overall and a 30-45 record on the road. The Athletics are 24-79 in games when they have given up a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the 14th time these teams square off this season. The Angels have a 9-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has a .272 batting average to rank third on the Angels, and has 18 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs. Shohei Ohtani is 13-for-36 with five RBI over the last 10 games.

Sean Murphy has 18 home runs, 53 walks and 66 RBI while hitting .253 for the Athletics. Tony Kemp is 9-for-40 with a double, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .261 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by one run

Athletics: 4-6, .219 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Andrew Velazquez: 60-Day IL (foot), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hand), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Athletics: Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (lumbar), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories