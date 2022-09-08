Ankle limits Cowboys’ Prescott; QB says he’s fine for Bucs

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was limited in practice Thursday with a right ankle issue he said was caused by trying a different style of cleats.

Prescott said the ankle wouldn’t affect his status for the opener Sunday night at home against Tampa Bay and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

It’s the same ankle that was surgically repaired after the gruesome injury that ended Prescott’s 2020 season in Week 5. Prescott said he had worn a different style of cleats all of training camp.

“It’s just being very, very cautious,” said Prescott, who said he didn’t twist the ankle. “Switching shoes today probably wasn’t the best idea. We’re good to go. Promise that.”

Prescott missed almost all of the preseason last year with a shoulder injury, but was spectacular in the opener. He threw for 403 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-29 loss to the Buccaneers, who got four TD passes from Brady.

