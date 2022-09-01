On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
AP source: Cavaliers acquiring All-Star G Mitchell from Jazz

TOM WITHERS
September 1, 2022 4:02 pm
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to acquire All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Thursday.

The teams have agreed to move Mitchell to Cleveland for several players, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the NBA still has to approve the trade. The other particulars of the swap are not yet known.

ESPN was the first to report the trade.

Mitchell is one of the league’s elite scorers and his acquisition could put the Cavs, who won 44 games last season with a young nucleus, among the top teams in the loaded Eastern Conference.

Mitchell, who averaged 25.9 points per game last season, will pair with All-Star point guard Darius Garland and he’ll play along with All-Star center Jarett Allen and forward Evan Mobley, who had a strong rookie season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

