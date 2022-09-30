AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Friday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, . Sports content can be found at For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at or 877-836-9477. The supervisor is... READ MORE

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast.

The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast.

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

FBN–NFL-CONCUSSIONS

The NFL’s concussion protocol has dramatically evolved from the days when players were handed smelling salts on the bench and sent back into the game. Still, football is a violent sport and injuries similar to the frightening one Tua Tagovailoa suffered Thursday night seem unavoidable unless the league banned tackling and turned the game into flag football. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 7 p.m. With FBN–Dolphins-Tagovailoa (upcoming).

FBC–ATHLETE COMPENSATION-NONPROFITS

The new world of college athletes getting paid for endorsements has created a rapidly expanding pop-up industry: nonprofits formed to set up athletes with deals that pay them to promote charities. The nonprofits are pitched as feel-good partnerships. But they also raise questions about whether their mission it to support charities or exist primarily to funnel money to athletes. By Jim Vertuno and Pat Eaton-Robb. SENT: 750 words, photo.

FBC–T25-WASHINGTON-UCLA

PASADENA, Calif. — No. 15 Washington plays its first road game of the season when it travels to the Rose Bowl to face UCLA in a matchup of 4-0 teams. By Joe Reedy. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game starts at 10:30 p.m.

BKL–WORLD CUP-CANADA-US

SYDNEY — Breanna Stewart scored 17 points and the United States raced out to an early lead to put away Canada 83-43, advancing to the gold medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament. The Americans will face China, which beat host Australia 61-59 as Huang Sijing hit two free throws with 3.4 seconds left. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 700 words, photos. With BKL–World Cup-Canada-Australia (bronze medal game starts at 11 p.m.). Gold medal game starts at 2 a.m. Saturday.

CAR–NASCAR-TALLADEGA PREVIEW

NASCAR says its new Next Gen is a safe car. Veteran drivers are saying otherwise as they head to Talladega Superspeedway, one of the most harrowing tracks on the calendar, with two of their peers sidelined with concussions. By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 6 p.m.

COMMENTARY

FBN–PAUL NEWBERRY-TAGOVAILOA

There’s one thing we can all agree on: Tua Tagovailoa had no business being on the field. Beyond that, the issue gets a lot more complicated. By Sports Columnist Paul Newberry. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 6 p.m.

NOTABLE

BBN–METS-BRAVES

ATLANTA — Jacob deGrom pitches for the Mets and Max Fried goes for the Braves as New York and Atlanta open a three-game series that could decide the NL East. By George Henry. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 7:20 p.m.

BBA–ORIOLES-YANKEES

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge tries to hit his American League-record 62nd homer and move past Roger Maris when the New York Yankees open a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Game starts at 7:05 p.m.

BBA–ATHLETICS-MARINERS

SEATTLE — The longest active playoff drought in any of the four major professional sports could end when the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics. Seattle needs a win over Oakland or a loss by Baltimore to claim a wild-card berth. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 9:40 p.m.

FBN–BROWNS-GARRETT

BEREA, Ohio — Speaking to reporters for the first time since losing control and flipping his Porsche, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett expresses relief that he survived the crash he caused by driving too fast and promises to change his behavior. Garrett hurt his shoulder and biceps in the wreck. Despite the injuries, and not practicing for three days, the Browns are listing Garrett as questionable for Sunday’s game against Atlanta. By Tom Withers. SENT: 600 words, photos; will be updated.

BKN–76ERS-HARDEN

CHARLESTON, S.C. — James Harden had a so-so first 21 games with the 76ers. He hopes a full season with injuries behind him can help him show Philadelphia what he’s all about. By Dan Gelston. SENT: 870 words, photos. With BKN–Preseason Rdp (sent; will be updated with Maccabi Ra’anana (Israel) at LA Clippers starting 10 p.m.).

BKN–NBA-SEATTLE RETURN

SEATTLE — The NBA will return to Seattle. It’s just a preseason game for now happening on Monday night when the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers meet. The game comes as speculation continues to swirl as to when the NBA will consider expansion and how soon that could mean a return of the SuperSonics. By Tim Booth. SENT: 630 words, photo.

CAR–F1-SINGAPORE GP-PREVIEW

While last year’s intense Formula One title fight went to the wire, this year’s championship has long looked like a procession for Max Verstappen. It could be all over by Sunday if the Red Bull driver wins the Singapore Grand Prix and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crumbles. By Auto Racing Writer Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 910 words, photos.

GLF–SANDERSON FARMS

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi native Davis Riley and Will Gordon share the lead going into the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 8 p.m. With GLF–Dunhill Links Championship (sent).

GLF–LPGA TOUR

THE COLONY, Texas — Xiyu Lin of China has the lead in The Ascendant LPGA. One shot behind is Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul, who can go to No. 1 in the world if she wins this week. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 9 p.m.

___

Friday Time Schedule

Top 25 College Football

No. 15 Washington at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

MLB

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at LA Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at LA Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Golden State at Washington at Saitama Super Arena, Japan, 6 a.m.

Maccabi Ra’anana (Israel) at LA Clippers, 10 p.m.

MLS

Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

