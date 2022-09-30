AP Sports Digest

Highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, . Sports content can be found at For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at or 877-836-9477. The supervisor is Mike Fitzpatrick until... READ MORE

NFL legends Ed Reed, Hines Ward and new Ravens linebacker Brandon Copeland are featured on this week’s AP Pro Football Podcast

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

FBN—DOLPHINS-TUA HURT

CINCINNATI — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground against the Cincinnati Bengals and was stretchered from the field. The Dolphins said Tagovailoa was conscious, had movement in all his extremities and was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation. Following a 27-15 loss, they said Tagovailoa was expected to be released from the hospital and fly home with the team. By Mitch Stacy. SENT: 750 words, photos. With FBN—Dolphins-Bengals (sent 750 words, photos).

FBN–TUA-EXPLAINER

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a second frightening injury in five days when he was carted off the field Thursday, and many want to know why he was playing at all. Tagovailoa and the team claimed the first scary injury Sunday, when he struggled to walk after a big hit, was actually a concern with his back. His swift return still prompted a joint review by the NFL and NFL Players Association. He was carried off on a stretcher Thursday and hospitalized with concussion symptoms after being slammed to the turf. He fell into what seemed to be a “fencing position” after the hit, a possible indication of a traumatic brain injury. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 885 words, photos.

BBA–ATHLETICS-ANGELS

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani has provided Angels fans with plenty of highlights this season. The two-way phenom almost topped them all this time. The reigning AL MVP pitched no-hit ball into the eighth inning and extended his hitting streak to 14 games as Los Angeles pushed its winning streak to four with a 4-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics. By Joe Reedy. SENT: 800 words, photos.

HKO–KHL-NORTH AMERICAN PLAYERS

North Americans playing in the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League have been put in a difficult position amid calls from the U.S and Canadian governments for them to leave the country because of the war in Ukraine. UPCOMING: 580 words, photos.

NOTABLE

FBN–CHIEFS-BUCCANEERS SITE

TAMPA, Fla. — Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as scheduled. The Bucs spent most of this week in the Miami area preparing for the highly anticipated prime-time matchup featuring quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes to avoid direct contact with Hurricane Ian. SENT: 380 words, photo.

FBN–COACH WARD

Hines Ward sees some Pittsburgh in San Antonio. Ward, who played his entire 14-year career with the Steelers and was MVP of their Super Bowl win over Seattle in 2006, is getting his first opportunity to be a head coach with San Antonio in the new XFL. The league relaunches in February 2023. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. UPCOMING: 670 words, photos.

BKL–WORLD CUP-CANADA-US

SYDNEY — The U.S. is back in the medal round again of the World Cup and will face Canada, which advanced this far for the first time in 36 years. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game started 3 a.m.

BKL—WORLD CUP-CHINA-AUSTRALIA

SYDNEY — China has run through the World Cup with the exception of a loss to the U.S. The Chinese team will face the host nation in the semifinals looking to secure its first medal since 1994. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. UPCOMING: Game starts 5:30 a.m.

BKN–76ERS-EMBIID

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Joel Embiid is an American citizen. The star big man for the 76ers said he was sworn in as a citizen two weeks ago in Philadelphia. Embiid is a native of Cameroon and also has French citizenship. He said it’s way too early to think about which country he could potentially represent in international basketball. By Dan Gelston. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

BBO–BASEBALL’S HISTORY DEBATE

Aaron Judge made baseball history with homer No. 61 and the joy was palpable in Toronto. But baseball has a unique and sometimes infuriating habit of being unable to completely enjoy its biggest moments. The New York Yankees slugger tied Roger Maris for the American League single-season home run record. Many believe if Judge hits No. 62, he should also have a rightful claim to Major League Baseball’s homer record because higher totals are clouded by PED suspicions. By David Brandt. SENT: 700 words, photos.

FBC—T25-UTAH STATE-BYU

PROVO, Utah — BYU survived another slow start to avoid a potentially damaging loss to an instate rival. Jaren Hall threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns to help the No. 19 Cougars to a 38-26 victory over Utah State. By John Coon. SENT: 765 words, photos.

GLF–SANDERSON FARMS

JACKSON, Miss. — Davis Riley got off to a hot start and kept bogeys off his card to the end for a 6-under 66 and a share of the lead with Will Gordon in the Sanderson Farms Championship, the PGA Tour event he considers his fifth major. Riley grew up about 90 miles away in Hattiesburg and can remember playing the Country Club of Jackson when he was so young he was hitting fairway metals into the par 4s. SENT: 600 words, photos. With GLF—LPGA Tour (sent); GLF—Dunhill Links Championship (sent).

GLF—LIV GOLF

The PGA Tour has filed a counterclaim against Saudi-funded LIV Golf accusing the rival league of inducing top players to breach PGA Tour contracts by claiming the tour could not enforce them. The counterclaim was included in the PGA Tour’s response to the amended antitrust lawsuit filed in federal court in northern California, which included LIV Golf as a plaintiff. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 540 words, photos.

FBN—BROWNS-GARRETT

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett returned to the team’s headquarters but didn’t practice Thursday while recovering from injuries sustained in a car crash earlier this week, when police said he lost control speeding on a rural road. Garrett veered his Porsche off the hilly road near his home Monday, flipping the vehicle and hitting a fire hydrant. The defensive end suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and had several cuts and bruises from the wreck. By Tom Withers. SENT: 610 words, photos.

US–ROCK CLIMBERS KILLED

IDYLLWILD, Calif. — Two rock climbers, including former NFL player Gavin Escobar, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. Escobar was a backup tight end for the Dallas Cowboy from 2013-16. He also had brief stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins. SENT: 200 words, photo.

US–NCAA-FADING ENFORCEMENT

The days of postseason bans and crippling scholarship reductions being used to punish schools for breaking NCAA rules appear to be winding down. Last month, the Division I Board of Directors adopted three proposals to modernize the infractions process and also committed to “identifying appropriate types of penalties and modifying current penalty ranges, including identifying potential alternative penalties to postseason bans.” That goal is already well under way. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

CAR–NASCAR-BOWMAN-CONCUSSION

Alex Bowman will miss Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway with a concussion the Hendrick Motorsports driver apparently suffered last week at Texas. HMS said Bowman was evaluated in Charlotte, North Carolina, and ruled out of this weekend’s playoff race. Noah Gragson will drive the No. 48 Chevrolet for Bowman. By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 250 words, photo.

For highlights of AP’s coverage leading up to World Cup, which runs from Nov. 21-Dec. 18 in Qatar: https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/pronto/5e1f3e6abc12a54ed609128dbf0f1c9c

Friday’s Time Schedule

MLB

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No. 15 Washington at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

MLS

Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

Golden State at Washington, at Saitama Super Arena, Japan, 6 a.m.

Maccabi Ra’anana (Israel) at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

NHL PRESEASON

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto vs. Ottawa at CAA Arena, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m. (split squads)

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m. (split squads)

