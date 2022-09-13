AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:02 a.m. EDT

Seahawks survive Wilson’s return, edge Broncos on missed FG SEATTLE (AP) — Geno Smith threw two first-half touchdown passes, Denver fumbled twice at the 1-yard line in the second half, and the Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 in Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle. Brandon McManus missed a 64-yard field goal attempt with 20 seconds left and the Seahawks escaped with another wild victory involving Wilson at quarterback. Except this time Wilson was the opponent and... READ MORE

Seahawks survive Wilson’s return, edge Broncos on missed FG

SEATTLE (AP) — Geno Smith threw two first-half touchdown passes, Denver fumbled twice at the 1-yard line in the second half, and the Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 in Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle. Brandon McManus missed a 64-yard field goal attempt with 20 seconds left and the Seahawks escaped with another wild victory involving Wilson at quarterback. Except this time Wilson was the opponent and there will be plenty of questions about Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett’s late-game clock management and decisions in his first game. Denver faced fourth-and-5 at the Seattle 46 and had three timeouts left, but the Broncos ran significant time off the clock before Hackett called timeout and decided to have McManus try the long field goal.

Trout HR 7th game in a row; Guardians beat Angels, pad lead

CLEVELAND (AP) — Angels star Mike Trout homered in his seventh consecutive game, one shy of the major league record, but the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat Los Angeles 5-4. Amed Rosario hit a go-ahead double in the seventh for Cleveland, which increased its advantage to three games over the White Sox and five games over third-place Minnesota. The game featured a strange sequence in the seventh when Cleveland manager Terry Francona and Angels interim manager Phil Nevin were both ejected without a pitch being thrown in-between. Trout’s 35th homer of the season came in the fifth. Pittsburgh’s Dale Long set the MLB record of eight straight games with a home run in 1956. Don Mattingly of the Yankees matched it in 1987, as did Seattle’s Ken Griffey Jr. in 1993.

Dodgers beat D-backs 6-0, clinch playoff spot (for real)

PHOENIX (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a three-run homer, Tyler Anderson threw seven sharp innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-0, becoming the first major league team to clinch a playoff spot this season. For real, this time. The Dodgers thought they had secured a playoff berth Sunday after beating the Padres 11-2. They celebrated with a postgame toast and distributed caps with the postseason logo on them. But then Major League Baseball acknowledged Monday it had made a mathematical mistake. This time, there shouldn’t be any confusion. The Dodgers won their 97th game of the season and are 54 games over .500.

Wentz triumphant in Week 1 Revenge Tour; Wilson next?

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Carson Wentz made clutch throws to erase big mistakes and pull out a victory that eluded Baker Mayfield and Joe Flacco. Russell Wilson is up next in the NFL’s Week 1 revenge tour. Wilson returns to Seattle on Monday night to play his first game for the Denver Broncos. Mayfield came up short Sunday against the Browns. Flacco had no chance against the Ravens. Wentz didn’t face his former team – he’ll play against the Eagles in two weeks and the Colts next month – but his first game for the Washington Commanders came against Doug Pederson, the coach who drafted and developed him into an MVP candidate by his second season before both were quickly run out of Philadelphia.

Carlos Alcaraz: 19, US Open champ, No. 1, unique

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz is the U.S. Open champion and the No. 1-ranked player in men’s tennis at age 19. And he is exhausted. He tells The Associated Press on Monday that he is not quite sure how he managed to play and win so many tough and long matches in a row to earn his first Grand Slam title. He also says he considers himself a unique player who can hit a lot of different shots and never gives up on a ball. He grew up admiring Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer but is not interested in comparing himself to either.

Dodgers haven’t clinched playoff spot, celebration premature

PHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers, it turns out, aren’t definitely in the playoffs quite yet. Despite a clinching toast by manager Dave Roberts on Sunday, the celebration was a bit premature. The math didn’t add up, the Dodgers were still short. Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers can become the first team in the majors to officially seal a postseason spot with a win Monday night at Arizona. The Dodgers own the best record in baseball at 96-43. They thought their win Sunday at San Diego put them in the playoffs. Instead, with a new playoff system in place this season, there remained a multi-team tiebreaker scenario that mathematically would exclude them — they would have to go 0-23 and Milwaukee would need to finish 21-0 for that to happen.

As Judge approaches milestone, what counts more: 61 or 73?

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge is keeping his special season going. Judge entered this week with 55 homers through the Yankees’ first 141 games, and he still has 21 games to go. Judge towers over everyone else this season. Kyle Schwarber is second in homers with 37 for Philadelphia. Judge also has 121 RBIs — 12 more than anyone else.

Epic opening win comes with possibly high cost for Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers may have paid a stiff price in their season-opening win over Cincinnati. The Steelers prevailed in overtime but could be without star outside linebacker T.J. Watt for an extended period. The NFL’s reigning defensive player of the year exited late in the fourth quarter with a left pectoral injury and his status is uncertain. The three-time All-Pro outside linebacker made a brief appearance Monday in the Pittsburgh locker room and seemed upbeat as he declined an interview request from The Associated Press. If Watt is unavailable, the Steelers will turn to recent additions Malik Reed and Jamir Jones to fill in. Pittsburgh hosts New England in its home opener on Sept. 18.

Prescott sub Rush faces challenge of keeping Cowboys afloat

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Cooper Rush is filling in for an injured Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for the second year in a row. This time the challenge will be much tougher for the sixth-year player. Prescott is out multiple weeks with a fracture near the thumb of his right hand. Rush won a game last season when Prescott had a calf strain. The victory helped keep the Cowboys on track for the NFC East title. Rush will have to do much more than that to keep Dallas in contention this time.

Notre Dame QB Buchner expected to miss season with injury

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder that will need surgery. Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman says Buchner has a severe AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. Buchner was injured in the fourth quarter of Notre Dame’s surprising loss to Marshall on Saturday. Drew Pyne, who came off the bench after Buchner was hurt, was listed as the starter on Notre Dame’s depth chart of Saturday’s home game against California.

