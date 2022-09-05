AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:32 a.m. EDT

Florida State blocks PAT, holds off Kelly’s LSU, 24-23 NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Shyheim Brown blocked LSU’s extra-point attempt with no time left to give Florida State a 24-23 victory Sunday night, spoiling Brian Kelly’s debut as Tigers coach. Despite a slew of mistakes including a muffed punt with 2:15 left, LSU came within the extra point of tying it in the wild finish. Florida State’s Treshaun Ward fumbled at the LSU 1 with 1:20... READ MORE

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Shyheim Brown blocked LSU’s extra-point attempt with no time left to give Florida State a 24-23 victory Sunday night, spoiling Brian Kelly’s debut as Tigers coach. Despite a slew of mistakes including a muffed punt with 2:15 left, LSU came within the extra point of tying it in the wild finish. Florida State’s Treshaun Ward fumbled at the LSU 1 with 1:20 to go, and Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels drove LSU for a touchdown on a 2-yard pass to Jaray Jenkins with no time left. But Brown deflected Damian Ramos’ kick, touching off a Florida State celebration.

Coco Gauff, 18, reaches US Open quarterfinals for 1st time

NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff has reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time by coming back in each set to beat Zhang Shuai of China 7-5, 7-5 in front of a partisan crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 18-year-old Floridian, the runner-up at the French Open in June, trailed 5-4 in the opening set, then 5-3 in the second, which she was a point from losing. But buoyed by spectators who cheered her every point, chanted “Let’s go, Coco!” as the end neared and prompted Zhang to cover her ears with her hands, Gauff improved to 4-0 in Ashe this year. Later on Ashe, Nick Kyrgios eliminated defending men’s champion Daniil Medvedev.

Kyrgios beats 2021 champ Medvedev, discusses mental state

NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Kyrgios has eliminated defending U.S. Open champion and No. 1-ranked Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round. Kyrgios beat Medvedev 7-6 (11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday night in Arthur Ashe Stadium. This is the first time Kyrgios has reached the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows. This extends the recent run of high-level play for Kyrgios, a 27-year-old Australian who reached his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in July. Kyrgios was up to some of his usual anctics but he outplayed Medvedev with the help of 21 aces. Next for Kyrgios is a matchup on Tuesday against Karen Khachanov.

Jones holds off ex-JGR teammate Hamlin to win at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Erik Jones took the lead when Kyle Busch’s engine blew up, then pulled away from Denny Hamlin after a final restart 20 laps from the end to win the opening NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Darlington Raceway on Sunday night. Hamlin is seeded sixth in the playoff. He closed in on Jones’ bumper but couldn’t make the winning pass. Jones went on to his second career win at Darlington and third NASCAR victory _ over two of his former teammates at Joe Gibbs Racing. It was also the 200th win by the iconic No. 43 car, made famous by Hall of Famer Richard Petty.

Pujols reaches 695 HRs, Mikolas goes 8 in Cards’ win vs Cubs

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 695th career home run in the eighth inning and Miles Mikolas tossed eight scoreless innings to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 2-0. Pujols is fifth on the all-time list behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696). The Cardinals recorded their eighth series sweep of the season. They have won 18 of their last 20 home games. Chicago had dropped seven of eight.

Analysis: Will a bigger College Football Playoff be better?

Expanding the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams will fundamentally change the sport on the field and off — for better or worse. More regular-season games will have playoff implications, but the biggest games will no longer have winner-take-all tension. The new format will break up a conference caste system fortified by the four-team model, but it won’t stop the growing gap between haves and have nots. More teams will play in the championship tournament. But a larger field probably won’t increase the number of teams that have a realistic chance of winning the whole thing. The CFP is getting bigger. Whether it’s getting better is a matter of personal preference.

Johnson makes eagle putt to win LIV Boston event in playoff

BOLTON, Mass. (AP) — Dustin Johnson is finally a winner again for the first time in 19 months. And he did so in dramatic fashion at LIV Golf. Johnson made a 35-foot eagle putt that banged against the back of the cup on the first playoff hole. That beat Anirban Lahiri and Joaquin Niemann in the first LIV Golf sudden-death playoff. Johnson’s last win was the Saudi International in February 2021. He now has made nearly $10 million in just four events on the the Saudi-funded rival league. Lahiri missed a 5-foot eagle putt on his last hole that could have won it.

AP source: Cowboys add LT Peters with Tyron Smith sidelined

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Cowboys and free agent left tackle Jason Peters have agreed on a one-year contract. The former longtime NFC East rival joins Dallas with eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith likely sidelined until at least December with a torn hamstring. The 40-year-old Peters likely won’t be ready for Sunday’s opener against Tampa Bay. Rookie Tyler Smith could get the start. But Peters will get strong consideration for that spot when he’s ready for a game. Peters spent 11 of his first 16 seasons with Philadelphia.

Gaby Lopez birdies final 3 holes for 63 to win Dana Open

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Gaby Lopez has won the Dana Open with a great finish at Highland Meadow. Lopez started the final round four shots behind and shot a 63. She finished with three straight birdies. Lopez finished one shot ahead of Megan Khang. The last group was never a factor. Lucy Li made only one birdie through 15 holes and shot 70. Lexi Thompson didn’t make a birdie until the final hole and shot 73. Caroline Masson began with a double bogey. The 19-year-old Li posted her second straight top 10. That gets her into the next LPGA event in Cincinnati.

No team orders: Penske sends 3 drivers to IndyCar title race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Team Penske declined to call for team orders on Sunday at Portland International Raceway and it will be seen what kind of implications it has on the championship. Penske driver Scott McLaughlin won the race to remain mathematically eligible to win the title. Will Power finished second and his lead in the standings stretched from three points to 20 points, over Penske teammate Josef Newgarden and six-time champion champion Scott McLaughlin. But had Team Penske ordered McLaughlin to pull over and let Power win the race, Power would take a 31-point lead into Sunday’s finale at Laguna Seca. It’s the tightest championship race since 2003.

