AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:48 a.m. EDT

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Bryce saves ‘Bama; A&M, ND Sun Belted Just two weeks into the season and it looks like so much we thought might be true in college football is wrong. No. 1 Alabama needed every little bit of misfortune that conspired against Texas, plus a Heisman-worthy performance by its Heisman Trophy winner, to avoid its first regular-season nonconference loss since 2007 against the Longhorns. No. 6 Texas A&M and No. 8 Notre... READ MORE

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Bryce saves ‘Bama; A&M, ND Sun Belted

Just two weeks into the season and it looks like so much we thought might be true in college football is wrong. No. 1 Alabama needed every little bit of misfortune that conspired against Texas, plus a Heisman-worthy performance by its Heisman Trophy winner, to avoid its first regular-season nonconference loss since 2007 against the Longhorns. No. 6 Texas A&M and No. 8 Notre Dame were not so fortunate. The Aggies and Irish were Sun Belted, losing at home to Appalachian State and Marshall, respectively. Throw on top of that Washington State knocking off No. 19 Wisconsin in Madison, and it was a difficult day for double-digit favorites.

Pujols hits 696th HR, ties A-Rod for 4th; Cards beat Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 696th home run, tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the career list, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5. Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart. The 42-year-old Pujols has 22 games left in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues. With St. Louis down 3-1 in the sixth, Pujols connected against JT Brubaker. He sent a two-run shot 418 feet into the left-field bleachers at PNC Park. Pujols also doubled and singled for the NL Central leaders. His RBI single in the eighth made it 4-all. Nolan Arenado broke the tie with a three-run double with two outs in the ninth off Wil Crowe.

Swiatek right to set no limits after US Open title: Analysis

NEW YORK (AP) — Iga Swiatek is still just 21 and yet she already is guaranteed a spot on the International Tennis Hall of Fame ballot five years after she retires. That’s because Swiatek is quickly establishing herself as a force in women’s tennis and a player no one wants to face. She won her third Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open on Saturday by beating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5). That gave Swiatek 10 consecutive triumphs in finals, every one in straight sets. If Swiatek keeps playing and performing like this, if she manages to remain healthy and grounded, she has the skills and the mindset to keep adding to her career totals.

Marshall upsets No. 8 ND 26-21; Freeman to 0-3 for Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Steven Gilmore returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and Khalan Labron ran for 163 yards as Marshall shocked No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21. Marcus Freeman became the first Fighting Irish coach to lose his first three games. Gilmore, the brother of Stephon Gilmore of the Indianapolis Colts, picked off a pass by Tyler Buchner with 4:35 left, raced to the end zone and then jumped into the stands where Marshall fans were already celebrating the victory. Marshall (2-0), the first Sun Belt Conference team to play at Notre Dame Stadium, beat a team ranked in the top 10 for just the second time in school history.

App State uses 2 turnovers to stun No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Chase Brice threw for 134 yards and a touchdown and Appalachian State took advantage of two turnovers to stun No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14 on Saturday. Appalachian State won a week after scoring six touchdowns and 40 points in the fourth quarter in a 63-61 opening loss to North Carolina. Appalachian State (1-1) settled for a 29-yard field goal by Michael Hughes to take a 17-14 lead with about eight minutes left after Christian Wells was wide open but dropped a sure touchdown on third down.

Trout HR 6th game in row; Ohtani blister, Angels top Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout homered in his sixth straight game to set an Angels franchise record, Shohei Ohtani threw five solid innings before exiting because of a blister and Los Angeles beat the Houston Astros 6-1. Trout hit his 34th homer, a three-run drive in the second inning. The three-time AL MVP broke the club mark of five games in a row with a homer set by Bobby Bonds in 1977. Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly and Dale Long share the major league record of eight games in a row with a home run. Ohtani improved to 12-8. He yielded one run and struck out seven until leaving with a blister on his right index finger while warming up in the sixth.

Young, No. 1 Alabama escape Texas on late FG 20-19

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Will Reichard kicked a 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds left, and No. 1 Alabama overcame a stifling defensive effort by Texas to earn a hard-fought 20-19 victory. Bryce Young was hit and harassed by the Texas defense for most of the game, but the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback put together a big fourth quarter. He had an off-balance touchdown pass and a 20-yard run to set up the winning kick. Texas lost quarterback Quinn Ewers to a shoulder injury in the first quarter but rode an inspired defense and four field goals from Bert Auburn to a late-game lead.

Verstappen wins Italian GP for 1st time to close in on title

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen again made light work of starting down the grid as he won the Italian Grand Prix to leave him within touching distance of a second successive title. Verstappen now has a 116-point lead over Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari driver finished second after another questionable strategy from his team on its home track. The Dutch driver could mathematically clinch the title in Singapore next month. It was the first time Verstappen has set foot on the iconic Monza podium and he did it after starting seventh because of grid penalties.

Nate Diaz chokes out Tony Ferguson to end chaotic UFC 279

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nate Diaz stopped Tony Ferguson with a guillotine choke early in the fourth round of the hastily arranged main event of UFC 279. The 37-year-old Diaz finished his current UFC contract by finishing fellow veteran Ferguson in a matchup only made on Friday after Khamzat Chimaev badly missed weight for his main-event bout with Diaz. Chimaev stopped Kevin Holland with a D’Arce choke 2:13 into the first round of their grudge match, which was also created after Chimaev missed weight by 7 1/2 pounds. The UFC dramatically shuffled its card to keep both Chimaev and Diaz on the show.

Basketball Hall of Fame enshrines its new Class of 2022

The Basketball Hall of Fame has added 16 new members. Nine of them took to the stage to deliver their enshrinement addresses. Tim Hardaway, Manu Ginobili, Swin Cash, Bob Huggins, Del Harris, Lindsay Whalen, Marianne Stanley, Theresa Shank Grentz and George Karl all climbed the steps. Also honored were seven more new Hall members who are deceased. That group inlcuded one of NBA’s first Black referees in Hugh Evans, six-time All-Star Lou Hudson, former coach Larry Costello, international great Radivoj Korac and a trio of former Harlem Globetrotters in Wyatt “Sonny” Boswell, Inman Jackson and Albert “Runt” Pullins.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.