AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:03 a.m. EDT

CINCINNATI (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, and was stretchered from the field. The Dolphins said Tagovailoa was conscious and had movement in all his extremities after being taken by stretcher from the field and to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The Dolphins said after their 27-15 loss to the Bengals that Tagovailoa was expected to be released from the hospital and fly home with the team. Tagovailoa was chased down and sacked by Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He remained down for more than seven minutes before being loaded on a backboard, stabilized and removed via stretcher.

Bengals top Miami 27-15 after injured Tagovailoa carted off

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow tossed a late 2-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst to seal a 27-15 win for the Cincinnati Bengals over Miami. The game was marred by the horrific sight of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being taken off on a stretcher. Tagovailoa was chased down and slammed to the turf by Cincinnati’s Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He was taken to a hospital with reported head and neck injuries. Vonn Bell’s interception of backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater with three minutes left in the game set up the Bengals’ final drive.

Angels’ Ohtani has no-hitter through 7 innings vs Athletics

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani has a no-hitter through seven innings against the Oakland Athletics. The two-way superstar from Japan and reigning AL MVP has thrown 87 pitches and struck out nine. The Angels lead 4-0. Ohtani also extended his hitting streak to 14 games with an RBI single in the first. The right-hander has faced the minimum through seven innings. He issued a leadoff walk to Tony Kemp before retiring the next 20 batters in order. After walking Kemp, Ohtani struck out Vimael Machín and got Sean Murphy to ground into a double play.

Buccaneers, Chiefs will play in Tampa as scheduled

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as scheduled. The Bucs spent most of this week in the Miami area preparing for the highly-anticipated prime time matchup featuring quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes to avoid direct contact with Hurricane Ian. The team practiced at the Miami Dolphins’ training facility Wednesday and Thursday. On Thursday, the team said its stadium could host the game after assessing damage caused by the storm. The NFL had said the game would be played in Minneapolis if it couldn’t be played in Tampa.

PGA Tour countersuit accuses LIV Golf of unfair tactics

The PGA Tour is on the attack in its legal battle with Saudi-funded LIV Golf. The tour responded to the amended antitrust lawsuit by LIV Golf. The tour also filed a counterclaim seeking damages against the rival league. The tour claims LIV Golf has used Saudi Arabian funds to lure top players and has misled them by claiming the tour could not enforce its regulations. The tour has suspended players who have signed with LIV Golf for not having releases to play competing events. A judge in August ruled against three players seeking an emergency stay to play on tour.

Big series in A-T-L: Mets vs Braves with NL East on the line

ATLANTA (AP) — Two months into the season, it looked like the New York Mets were headed for an NL East runaway. Not so fast was the reply from the reigning World Series champions. Sparked by two budding stars, the Atlanta Braves suddenly found their mojo. Now, they’re a mere game behind the Mets heading into the biggest series of the year, a three-game set in Atlanta on the final weekend of the regular season. While both teams have locked up playoff berths, the East champion earns a first-round bye. Just an enticing, this is the only division race that hasn’t been settled.

Garrett back with Browns, cited for speeding following crash

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett returned to the team’s headquarters but didn’t practice Thursday after crashing his car earlier this week. Police cited Garrett for speeding, saying he lost control on a rural road Monday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said he was going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone. Garrett flipped his Porsche and hit a fire hydrant. The defensive end suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and had several cuts and bruises from the wreck. Garrett and a 23-year-old female passenger were both treated at a hospital after the crash. The Browns have not ruled out Garrett for Sunday’s game at Atlanta.

NCAA steering farther and farther away from harsh penalties

The days of postseason bans and crippling scholarship reductions being used to punish schools for breaking NCAA rules appear to be winding down. Last month, the Division I Board of Directors adopted three proposals to modernize the infractions process. It also is looking for penalties that do not include postseason bans. There are limited options for that.

Hall tosses 3 TDs, rallies No. 19 BYU past Utah State 38-26

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Jaren Hall threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 19 BYU to a 38-26 victory over Utah State. Hall, who favored his right shoulder after a late hit near the end of the third quarter. Kody Epps finished with 86 yards and a touchdown on five catches. Christopher Brooks ran for 90 yards and a score on 11 carries. BYU (4-1) beat Utah State for the third straight time in the Battle for the Old Wagon Wheel. Cooper Legas threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns while adding 54 yards and another score on the ground to lead the Aggies. Legas, filling in for injured starter Logan Bonner, also threw a pair of interceptions. Calvin Tyler, Jr. added 104 yards on 18 carries. The Aggies (1-4, 0-1 MW) lost their fourth straight game.

Aaron Judge’s 61st HR another murky milestone for MLB

Aaron Judge made baseball history with homer No. 61 and the joy was palpable in Toronto. But baseball has a unique and sometimes infuriating habit of being unable to completely enjoy its biggest moments. The New York Yankees slugger tied Roger Maris for the American League single-season home run record. Many believe if Judge hits No. 62, he should also have a rightful claim to Major League Baseball’s homer record because higher totals are clouded by PED suspicions. That meant tainted greats Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa were also discussed plenty in the moments after Judge touched home.

