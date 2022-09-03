AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:03 a.m. EDT

Serena Williams loses to Tomljanovic in US Open farewell NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams has lost what is expected to be the last match of her transcendent tennis career. The 23-time Grand Slam champion was eliminated from the U.S. Open in the third round by Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 before an electric crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night. Williams turns 41 this month and recently told the world that she... READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams has lost what is expected to be the last match of her transcendent tennis career. The 23-time Grand Slam champion was eliminated from the U.S. Open in the third round by Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 before an electric crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night. Williams turns 41 this month and recently told the world that she is preparing to retire. She has remained purposely vague about whether this appearance at Flushing Meadows definitely would be her final tournament. But everyone assumes it will be. Williams gave away leads in each set against the 46th-ranked Tomljanovic and bowed out of the singles bracket about 24 hours after she and her sister, Venus, lost in the first round of doubles.

Reaction to Serena Williams’ loss in her likely final match

Reaction to Serena Williams’ loss in the third round of the U.S. Open. Williams said before the tournament she was preparing for the end of her tennis career. She will turn 41 next month and said she wants to expand her family and pursue her other interests. Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and is considered by many to beat the greatest women’s tennis ever.

Serena Williams: 23 Grand Slam singles titles and much more

Serena Williams’ loss in the third round of the U.S. Open brings an end to her tennis career. She turns 41 this month and wants to focus on having a second child and pursuing her business interests. Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles along with 14 major championships in doubles, all with her older sister, Venus, plus four Olympic gold medals, dozens of other trophies and millions of dollars. Williams has spent years at No. 1 in the rankings — no woman has had more consecutive weeks in the top spot — and her 23 major singles trophies are the most in the professional era for any tennis player.

College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams by ’26 season

The College Football Playoff that determines the national champion is expanding from four teams to 12. It will happen no later than the 2026 season. The plan approved by a group of university presidents calls for the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams to make the playoff. The at-large teams would be chosen by a selection committee. The top four seeds would be conference champions and get first-round byes. A 12-team, 11-game postseason system to crown a champion could be worth as much as $2 billion in media rights to the conferences that play major college football.

Analysis: Aaron Donald wasn’t prepared for media tour

Aaron Donald was scheduled for a media blitz to promote a product before he swung a helmet at opposing players during a joint practice last week. The tour went on Wednesday, as planned. Donald wasn’t prepared for it. Given an opportunity by The Associated Press to address the incident which occurred during a practice between his Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Donald said: “It was just a practice. It was football. I don’t really wanna go back to nothing negative that happened and talk about something that happened in a practice. My main focus is Buffalo.” Naturally, the seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle and three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year received more criticism for his response.

Titans place Pro Bowler Harold Landry on injured reserve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have placed Pro Bowl linebacker Harold Landry III on injured reserve. The Titans did not cite a reason for Landry going on IR. A person familiar with the injury confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that Landry tore an ACL in practice Wednesday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Titans have not commented on the nature of Landry’s injury. Landry was coming off the best year of his career with 12 sacks, earning his first Pro Bowl nod.

Wolff makes an ace and leads LIV Golf event over newcomers

BOLTON, Mass. (AP) — Matthew Wolff is now a footnote in LIV Golf history. He has the first hole-in-one in the Saudi-funded league. Wolff shot a 63 and has a one-shot lead in the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston. A pair of newcomers are one shot back. Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann are among six players to recently sign with Greg Norman’s rival series. Smith made a long eagle putt on his final hole. He also broke a club against a tree playing a shot. Jordanian teen Shergo Al Kurdi filled in for Henrik Stenson. The Swede couldn’t play because of vertigo. Phil Mickelson shot 74.

Old Dominion does it again, taking down the Hokies, 20-17

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Blake Watson scored on a 1-yard run with 33 seconds to play and Old Dominion beat Virginia Tech for the second time in as many tries on its home field, 20-17. The Monarchs made a big splash in their debut as a member of the Sun Belt Conference and spoiled the debut of Hokies coach Brent Pry. When it was over, as they had in 2018 when the Monarchs knocked off the then-No. 13 Hokies 49-35, fans streamed onto the field in celebration. ODU is 2-12 in its history against Power Five programs, but 2-2 against the Hokies.

No. 15 Michigan State sputters in 35-13 win over W. Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Payton Thorne capped three straight drives with touchdown passes in the first half and threw for a fourth score in the final quarter to help No. 15 Michigan State pull away and beat Western Michigan 35-13. The Spartans played well in spurts, but also struggled for long stretches against the Broncos in the opener. After taking a 21-3 lead early in the second quarter, they allowed an average Mid-American Conference team to pull within eight points late in the third quarter. Michigan State was fortunate Thorne’s uneven performance included four touchdowns to match his career high.

Rays beat Yankees 9-0 to move within 5 games in AL East

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jeffrey Springs pitched neatly into the sixth inning, Christian Bethancourt hit a two-run homer in the seventh, and the Tampa Bay Rays moved within five games of the AL East-leading New York Yankees with a 9-0 victory. It was the first of six games between the teams in a 10-day span as New York saw its once-commanding 15 1/2 game advantage continue to evaporate. Springs gave up four hits and three walks, along with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Tampa Bay has limited the Yankees to 42 runs in 14 games. Bethancourt made it 3-0 on his homer off Domingo Germán. Yu Chang had a two-run infield single and Manuel Margot drove in two with a single during a six-run eighth.

