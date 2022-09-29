AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:09 a.m. EDT

Yankees star Judge hits 61st home run, ties Maris’ AL record TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season, hitting a tiebreaking, two-run drive for the New York Yankees in the seventh inning that led them over Toronto Blue Jays 8-3. The 30-year-old slugger drove a 94.5 mph belt-high sinker with a full-count from Tim Mayza over the left-field fence at Rogers Centre. The 117.4... READ MORE

Yankees star Judge hits 61st home run, ties Maris’ AL record

TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season, hitting a tiebreaking, two-run drive for the New York Yankees in the seventh inning that led them over Toronto Blue Jays 8-3. The 30-year-old slugger drove a 94.5 mph belt-high sinker with a full-count from Tim Mayza over the left-field fence at Rogers Centre. The 117.4 mph drive took just 3.8 seconds to land 394 feet from the plate. and it put the Yankees ahead 5-3. Judge watched the ball clank off the stands, just below two fans who reached over a railing.

Displaced Bucs avoid Ian, begin preparation to face Chiefs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved their football operations to South Florida to avoid Hurricane Ian and remain hopeful of being able to return home to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. The team practiced at the Miami Dolphins’ training facility on Wednesday. The Bucs insisted the disruption to their normal routine will not hinder their ability to prepare for the team they beat in the Super Bowl two seasons ago. Family members, and even some pets, accompanied players and coaches in relocating ahead of the storm making landfall on Florida’s west coast.

Escobar rallies Mets past Marlins in 10, back into 1st alone

NEW YORK (AP) — Eduardo Escobar homered and drove in five late runs — including the game-winning single in the 10th inning — to rally the New York Mets past the Miami Marlins 5-4 and back into sole possession of first place in the NL East. By overcoming a four-run deficit, the Mets moved a game ahead of the Braves heading into a three-game showdown between the teams in Atlanta this weekend. The defending World Series champions lost 3-2 in 10 innings at last-place Washington, one night after pulling even with the Mets. Of course, Hurricane Ian could affect the schedule in Atlanta, where the teams are set to square off Friday night following a mutual off day.

Magic set to lose a 2nd consecutive practice day to storm

Orlando’s training camp schedule is no match for Hurricane Ian. The Magic could not practice on Wednesday because the storm was looming, and called off their practice on Thursday as well because Ian was forecast to seriously affect the Orlando area with its rain and wind. Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., made landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon, bringing massive amounts of rain — more than a foot in some cases — and knocking out power to 1.8 million people.

Wilson cleared by doctors, will start for Jets at Pittsburgh

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson will start at quarterback for the New York Jets at Pittsburgh on Sunday, six weeks after having knee surgery. Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Wednesday to have the second-year QB make his season debut if all goes well in practice. Wilson had been ramping up workouts in recent weeks, but Saleh said Monday the Jets were waiting for the quarterback’s doctors to clear him before making a decision about this week. Wilson suffered a bone bruise in the preseason opener against Philadelphia on Aug. 12 and needed arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Joe Flacco started the first three games of the season, during which the Jets went 1-2.

Browns’ Garrett rests from crash, status vs Falcons unclear

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is staying home to rest and recover from injuries suffered in a car crash. His status for Cleveland’s game on Sunday at Atlanta remains in doubt. Garrett was not at the team’s facility Wednesday, two days after the All-Pro rolled over his Porsche in a single-car accident on a rural road near his home. He suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts and bruises in the wreck. Garrett was hospitalized for several hours, and sheriff’s bodycam footage showed him looking dazed while being treated by medical personnel. Several of Garrett’s teammates expressed gratitude that he wasn’t more seriously hurt.

Progress made but how soon CFP expands still up in the air

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — The administrators who’ve been given the task of expanding the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams left their latest in-person meetings outside Chicago with the biggest question unanswered: How soon? The CFP management committee is scheduled to convene again Oct. 20 in Dallas. The members expect to get some work done before then by video conference. But whether the logistical hurdles can be cleared to implement a new format as soon as 2024 is unclear. The playoff will definitely expand by 2026, but the management committee has been tasked with trying to flip the format for the 2024 and ’25 seasons.

Thomas helps US top Serbia 88-55, advance to World Cup semis

SYDNEY (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to help the United States beat Serbia 88-55 in the quarterfinals of the women’s World Cup. Kelsey Plum scored 17 points and A’ja Wilson added 15 to lead the Americans, who will face the winner of Canada and Puerto Rico in the semifinals on Friday. The Americans used a 12-0 run to close the half and break open a tight game. The U.S. scored the first eight points in the third quarter to put it away. Yvonne Anderson led Serbia with 14 points.

LIV Golf denies report of deal to buy TV time on FS1

Saudi-funded LIV Golf is denying a report that it was close to a U.S. television deal in which it would buy time to be shown on FS1. Golfweek is citing sources as saying LIV Golf is nearing an agreement to buy time. LIV Golf issued a statement that the report was “incomplete and inaccurate,” and that it is ahead of schedule in its inaugural year, including such areas as broadcast rights. If a deal is imminent, it wasn’t clear when it would start. Fox Sports had no comment. Media companies typically pay a sports league for the right to broadcast events. In a time buy, the league is responsible for paying for the time on air, along with the cost of production and selling advertising. LIV Golf events are currently available for streaming YouTube, Facebook and its website.

Belichick: Hoyer will start if Jones can’t play vs. Packers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots coach Bill Belichick says veteran Brian Hoyer will start if Mac Jones is unable to play in their matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Belichick says Jones has made progress on the left ankle injury he sustained late in New England’s loss to Baltimore last week. But Jones was not present during the portion of practice open to reporters on Wednesday. The 36-year-old Hoyer has made starts for seven NFL teams during his 14-year career, but has lost his past 11 and amassed a record of just 16-23. The 2020 start he made for New England in its loss at Kansas City was his lone start with the Patriots. He stepped in that day for Cam Newton, who was out with COVID-19.

