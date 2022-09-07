AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:17 a.m. EDT

Garcia, 28, tops Gauff, 18, at US Open for 1st Slam semi NEW YORK (AP) — Caroline Garcia has beaten 18-year-old American Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-4 at the U.S. Open to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal at age 28. The 17th-seeded Garcia had lost both of her two previous matches against the 12th-seeded Gauff but was the better player in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night. The Frenchwoman stretched her winning streak to 13... READ MORE

Garcia, 28, tops Gauff, 18, at US Open for 1st Slam semi

NEW YORK (AP) — Caroline Garcia has beaten 18-year-old American Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-4 at the U.S. Open to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal at age 28. The 17th-seeded Garcia had lost both of her two previous matches against the 12th-seeded Gauff but was the better player in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night. The Frenchwoman stretched her winning streak to 13 matches and solidified her status as someone playing as well as anyone in women’s tennis at the moment. Garcia has not dropped a set at Flushing Meadows this year. She finished last year ranked 74th but is projected to rise into the top 10 next week. Garcia will face Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur next.

AP Top 25: Georgia moves up to No. 2, passing Ohio State

Georgia moved up to No. 2 in the first Associated Press college football poll of the regular season. The Bulldogs passed Ohio State after the defending national champions dominated their opener. Alabama remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 44 of 63 first-place votes. The Bulldogs narrowed the gap on the Crimson Tide after beating Oregon 49-3. Georgia received 17 first-place votes. Ohio State slipped to No. 3 and received two first-place votes. Michigan moved up four spots to No. 4. Clemson dropped one place to No. 5. Florida debuted at No. 12 after its thrilling victory at home against Utah. The Utes slipped six spots to No. 13 after the loss. Oregon’s loss to Georgia sent the Ducks all the way out of the rankings.

Kyrgios, Khachanov QF heads to 5th set | US Open updates

Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov are heading to a fifth set in their U.S. Open quarterfinal. Khachanov won the first and third sets. Kyrgios won the second and fourth. Wimbledon runner-up Kyrgios is trying to follow up his fourth-round victory over defending champion Daniil Medvedev to reach what would be his first semifinal at Flushing Meadows. Khachanov has never appeared in a major semifinal. The winner will face No. 5 Casper Ruud on Friday for a berth in the championship match.

Casper Ruud still chasing US Open title, No. 1 ranking

NEW YORK (AP) — Casper Ruud is still chasing his first Grand Slam title and the No. 1 ranking at the U.S. Open. The 23-year-old from Norway made it to his first semifinal at Flushing Meadows by beating Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (4) on Tuesday. Ruud will face Nick Kyrgios or Karen Khachanov next. Kyrgios eliminated defending champion and top-ranked Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round. Ruud’s best showing at a major tournament entering this season was one fourth-round appearance but he got to the final at the French Open in June before this run in New York.

As Serena leaves, Nadal loses, Federer absent, is era over?

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams played what’s expected to be her last match at the U.S. Open. Rafael Nadal lost in the fourth round. Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer weren’t even in the tournament. Those four players dominated, and were the main draws, in tennis for decades, collecting a total of 86 Grand Slam singles titles, each with at least 20. And so, as the quarterfinals began at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday without any member of that quartet present, it made sense to ask: Is this the end of an era? It is the first U.S. Open in the professional era with just one quarterfinalist across the women’s and men’s draws who already has won a major championship.

MLB asked to voluntarily accept minor league union

NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association is asking MLB management to voluntarily accept the union as the bargaining agent for minor leaguers. The union’s deputy executive director sent a letter to MLB claiming a majority of minor leaguers signed authorization cards. The MLBPA launched the minor league unionization drive on Aug. 28. Players with minor league contracts earn as little as $400 weekly during the six-month season. They would become their own bargaining unit within the MLBPA.

Trubisky starting QB, rookie Pickett the backup for Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Trubisky will be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their 2022 season opener in Cincinnati, with rookie Kenny Pickett the top backup. Coach Mike Tomlin said Trubisky earned the right to be the starter following a solid preseason. Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the draft, will serve as the backup after edging out veteran Mason Rudolph. The team’s initial depth chart listed Rudolph as the backup before correcting it. Tomlin dismissed the mistake as nothing more than a clerical error.

Sun rout Sky 104-80, force Game 5 in semifinals series

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner and Courtney Williams each scored 19 points to help the Connecticut Sun rout the Chicago Sky 104-80 and force a decisive Game 5 in their WNBA playoff semifinal series. Alyssa Thomas added 17 for Connecticut, which will travel to the second-seeded Sky for the winner-take-all game on Thursday. Chicago raced out to a 22-6 lead and never looked back. Kahleah Copper scored 16 points and Emma Meesseman added 14 for the Sky.

U.S. Soccer, players formally sign equal pay agreements

Representatives for the men’s and women’s U.S. national teams signed their historic collective bargaining agreements with U.S. Soccer, formally closing a long and acrimonious fight over equal pay. The federation announced in May that it had struck separate agreements with the players’ unions on contracts that run through 2028. A signing ceremony was held following the women’s friendly match against Nigeria at Audi Field in Washington D.C., with U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh among those on hand. The new contracts include identical pay structures for appearances and tournament victories, revenue sharing and equitable distribution of World Cup prize money.

34 years later, agent Drew Rosenhaus isn’t slowing down

Drew Rosenhaus is one of the most successful NFL agents, adapting to dealing with new league executives and an ever-evolving college landscape to stay relevant after more than 30 years in the game. In a growing industry — more than 800 agents are listed on the NFL Players Association directory — the 55-year-old Rosenhaus abides by a foundation that has made him one of the best in the business. Rosenhaus represents more than 100 players currently in the NFL, including Tyreek Hill, D.J. Moore, Darren Waller, Aaron Jones, Chris Olave, Darius Slay and Jordan Poyer.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.