AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:30 a.m. EDT

Chiefs rally past Chargers 27-24 in early AFC West showdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes, rookie Jaylen Watson returned an interception 99 yards for the go-ahead fourth-quarter score, and the Kansas City Chiefs held on to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24. Mahomes finished with 235 yards passing, and Jerick McKinnon and Justin Watson hauled in the TD passes for the Chiefs. Kansas City fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter and spent most of the game playing catch-up. Justin Herbert finished with 334 yards passing and three touchdowns for the Chargers. The Chiefs improved to 2-0 and lead the AFC West.

Roger Federer says he is retiring from pro tennis at age 41

Roger Federer has announced that he is retiring from professional tennis at the age of 41 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles. Federer has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021. He has had a series of knee operations. Federer posted his news on Twitter. He says his farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. That is a team event run by his management company. This announcement news comes just days after the end of the U.S. Open. That tournament was expected to be the last of 23-time major champion Serena Williams’ career.

Sun stay alive, beat Aces 105-76 in Game 3 of WNBA Finals

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had the first triple-double in WNBA Finals history to help the Connecticut Sun stave off elimination by beating the Las Vegas Aces 105-76 in Game 3. Thomas had 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for the Sun, who have now won all four of their elimination games in these playoffs, topping Dallas on the road in the first round and beating Chicago in Games 4 and 5 to close out that series. Game 4 of this best-of-five series is Sunday in Connecticut. Jackie Young scored 22 points and A’ja Wilson added 19 for the Aces.

Lindor, Carrasco shine on Clemente Day, Mets beat Bucs 7-1

NEW YORK (AP) — On a Roberto Clemente Day particularly meaningful to both of them, Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco propelled the New York Mets past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 to extend their slim lead in the NL East. Lindor launched his 24th home run to set a Mets season record for shortstops, and Carrasco struck out 11 in six splendid innings for his 15th win as New York moved a game ahead of idle Atlanta. Slumping designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach drove in three runs against his former team, and pinch-hitter Mark Vientos delivered an RBI single for his first major league hit. The Mets halted a five-game home losing streak and rebounded from a three-game sweep by the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field.

Sarver should resign, says Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi

Phoenix Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi has called for team owner Robert Sarver to resign, saying there should be “zero tolerance” for lewd, misogynistic and racist conduct in any workplace. Sarver was suspended for one year and fined $10 million by the NBA on Tuesday. A 10-month investigation showed that the Suns owner had used racist language, made crude and sexually suggestive comments to employees, and had bullying tendencies. LeBron James and Chris Paul have said the league didn’t do enough to penalize Sarver.

MLB celebrates Roberto Clemente Day, ceremony at Citi Field

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball celebrated its 21st annual Roberto Clemente Day on Thursday, with festivities centered in New York where the Mets hosted the Hall of Fame outfielder’s former team, the Pittsburgh Pirates. Clemente died in a plane crash at age 38 attempting to deliver relief supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua on New Year’s Eve 1972. To mark the 50th anniversary year of that tragedy, more than a dozen winners of baseball’s treasured Roberto Clemente Award for philanthropy and playing excellence joined Clemente family members at Citi Field for the pregame ceremony.

Rays start 9 Latin American players, rout Blue Jays 11-0

TORONTO (AP) — Yandy Díaz hit a three-run home run and the Tampa Bay Rays — starting an unprecedented nine Latin American players on Roberto Clemente Day — routed Toronto 11-0 on Thursday to pull within a half-game of the Blue Jays in the wild-card chase. Clemente, the late Hall of Fame outfielder from Puerto Rico, was a two-time World Series winner and NL MVP who played 18 seasons with Pittsburgh. Shane McClanahan returned from the injured list to pitch five shutout innings Isaac Paredes hit a solo home run and added an RBI single.

Griner, Whelan families to meet Biden amid US-Russia talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to meet at the White House on Friday with the families of WNBA star Brittney Griner and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, both of whom remain jailed in Russia. The meetings are to be the first in-person encounter between Biden and the families and come amid sustained but so far unsuccessful efforts by the administration to secure the two Americans’ release. The administration said in July that it had made a “substantial proposal” to get them home, but Russia has not yet settled on a deal with the U.S.

Fowler begins with new caddie, coach and early 67 in Napa

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Rickie Fowler shot a 5-under 67 and was four shots off the lead after when play was suspended for the day at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California. Justin Lower was the first-round leader with a 63, two shots ahead of defending champion Max Homa. The start of play was delayed by fog at the PGA Tour’s season opener, and 35 players didn’t finish their opening rounds. Fowler has new clubs, a new caddie and a new swing coach in Butch Harmon, although he has worked with Harmon in the past. The last of Fowler’s five PGA Tour wins was in 2019 at the Phoenix Open.

Steelers place star LB T.J. Watt on injured reserve

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed star outside linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve. The move means Watt will miss a minimum of four games while recovering from a left pectoral injury. The Steelers already had ruled Watt out for this week’s game against New England. The NFL’s reigning defensive player of the year sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of last week’s overtime victory against Cincinnati. The Steelers filled Watt’s spot on the 53-man roster by signing David Anenih off Tennessee’s practice squad.

