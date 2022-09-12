AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:30 a.m. EDT

Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open for 1st Slam title, top ranking NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 in the U.S. Open final to earn his first Grand Slam title at age 19 and become the youngest man to move up to No. 1 in the rankings. Alcaraz is a Spaniard who was appearing in his eighth major tournament and second at Flushing Meadows. He only briefly... READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 in the U.S. Open final to earn his first Grand Slam title at age 19 and become the youngest man to move up to No. 1 in the rankings. Alcaraz is a Spaniard who was appearing in his eighth major tournament and second at Flushing Meadows. He only briefly showed any signs of fatigue Sunday after having to get through three consecutive five-setters to reach the title match. Ruud is a 23-year-old from Norway who is now 0-2 in Slam finals. He was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June.

Cowboys QB Prescott to miss multiple weeks with hand injury

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will need surgery for a fractured bone in his throwing hand. He will miss several weeks after getting hurt in the fourth quarter of the season-opening 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prescott’s right hand made contact with a rushing defender when throwing a pass. Prescott said he initially thought he had just jammed his hand like he has many times before, but realized on the next play that he couldn’t grip the football. After initially being checked on the sideline, he went to the locker room for X-rays.

Dodgers 1st team to clinch a playoff spot, rout Padres 11-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Turner hit a grand slam and a solo homer for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who emphatically became the first team to clinch a playoff spot this season with an 11-2 victory over the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers sealed a playoff berth for the 10th straight season. With thousands of their blue-clad fans cheering them on at Petco Park, the Dodgers also reduced to two their magic number for winning the NL West for the ninth time in 10 seasons. The Dodgers have the best record in the majors at 96-43. Max Muncy hit a go-ahead, two-run, bases-loaded single in the sixth inning and Chris Taylor and Trea Turner also homered for the Dodgers.

AP Top 25: UGA reclaims No. 1; Kentucky, Arkansas in Top 10

Georgia has reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll and Oklahoma State, Kentucky and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend. The defending national champion Bulldogs started the season at No. 3 in the AP Top 25. It took them two weeks to get back to where they spent most of last year. Georgia received 53 of 63 first-place votes. No. 2 Alabama, which needed a late field goal to hold off Texas, received nine first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State got one. No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson held their places. Oklahoma moved up a spot to No. 6. And Southern California jumped three places to No. 7. Notre Dame tumbled out all the way from No. 8 to snap a streak of 80 straight poll appearances.

Pujols’ 697th HR, moves into 4th, rallies Cards over Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run, moving past Alex Rodriguez into fourth place on the career list and doing it in dramatic fashion with a ninth-inning drive that rallied the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3. The NL Central-leading Cardinals trailed 2-1 when Pujols connected for a two-run drive. Pujols had tied Rodriguez with a home run Saturday night. Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart. The 42-year-old Pujols has 21 games left in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues. He’s hit 18 home runs this season.

Nebraska fires Frost; AD Alberts says 16-31 ‘not acceptable’

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has fired football coach Scott Frost after a 1-2 start to the season. The situation was so dire that athletic director Trev Alberts made the move only three weeks before Frost’s contract buyout would have been cut in half. The Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern as a three-touchdown favorite at home on Saturday night. Frost was 16-31 three games into his fifth season. Associate head coach Mickey Joseph was named interim coach for the rest of the season. Alberts said there was no attempt to negotiate a lower buyout and that Frost would receive the $15 million owed to him.

Brady, Bucs throttle Cowboys 19-3 as Prescott injures hand

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tom Brady and Mike Evans connected on a punctuating touchdown, Leonard Fournette ran for 127 yards and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Dallas Cowboys 19-3. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered an injury to his throwing hand that owner Jerry Jones said requires surgery and will force him to miss several weeks. A rough night for Prescott got worse when his right hand struck a defender when throwing a pass in the fourth quarter. Brady was in control throughout the first start for a 45-year-old quarterback in NFL history. He had a big assist from the defense in Todd Bowles’ debut as Tampa Bay’s coach following three seasons as defensive coordinator.

Steelers’ T.J. Watt leaves vs Bengals with pectoral injury

CINCINNATI (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt left the team’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter with a pectoral injury. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year left the field and headed to the locker room shortly before the game went to overtime. Before the injury, he was his usual disruptive self, with a sack and an interception. He tied the NFL single-season sacks record with 22 1/2 last season despite missing two games.

McDaniel era starts with a win, Dolphins top Patriots 20-7

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa passed for 270 yards and a touchdown, and the Miami Dolphins provided an early look at their ability to contend in the AFC East as they beat Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots 20-7 Sunday. Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones threw for 213 yards with a touchdown and interception. Tyreek Hill, making his Miami Dolphins debut after the team traded for him during the offseason, led Miami’s receivers with eight receptions for 94 yards. Running back Ty Montgomery caught the Patriots only touchdown of the game. Damien Harris led New England’s rushers with 48 yards on nine carries.

Mahomes throws 5 TDs, Chiefs hammer Cardinals 44-21

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 360 yards and five touchdowns, lifting the Kansas City Chiefs to an impressive 44-21 road win over the Arizona Cardinals in the opener for both teams. The quarterback was playing his first NFL game against Kliff Kingsbury, who coached Mahomes in college at Texas Tech and now leads the Cardinals. Tight end Travis Kelce caught eight passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. It was his 30th career game with at least 100 yards receiving. Clyde Edwards-Helaire hauled in two touchdown passes.

